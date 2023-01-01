Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Baja fish tacos in
El Paso
/
El Paso
/
Baja Fish Tacos
El Paso restaurants that serve baja fish tacos
Basico Restaurant
1387 George Dieter Suite A-101, El Paso
No reviews yet
Baja Fish Tacos
$19.00
More about Basico Restaurant
TACOS
Taconeta
311 Montana 1-A, El Paso
Avg 4.5
(83 reviews)
Baja Fish Taco
$4.50
Tempura fried cod, cabbage slaw, chile mayo. (Online Orders for Take-Away only, no Dine-in)
More about Taconeta
Browse other tasty dishes in El Paso
Chicken Rolls
Rice Soup
Coleslaw
Turkey Clubs
Quesadillas
Crispy Tofu
Vegetable Soup
Chile Relleno
More near El Paso to explore
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(101 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Las Cruces
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(101 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1493 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(283 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston