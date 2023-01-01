Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada tacos in El Paso

Go
El Paso restaurants
Toast

El Paso restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Consumer pic

 

Starlight Cafe - 6650 Continental Drive

6650 Continental Drive, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Tacos$11.00
More about Starlight Cafe - 6650 Continental Drive
Consumer pic

 

El Beso Taqueria

5500 Doniphan dr suite 203, El Paso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$2.29
Grillled Steak
More about El Beso Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in El Paso

Chili

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pies

Waffles

Crepes

Fried Pickles

Quesadillas

Egg Rolls

Map

More near El Paso to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1521 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (313 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston