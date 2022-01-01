Elixir Bar & Grill
Neighborhood bar & grill serving up the freshest good in town! Whether it's Brunch, happy hour, or dinner, there is something here for whatever your taste buds need!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2222 Woodbridge Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2222 Woodbridge Ave
Edison NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Skylark Diner
Not your ordinary diner!
Le Peep
Come on in and enjoy!
Sunmerry Edison, NJ
Come in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!