Elixir Bar & Grill

Neighborhood bar & grill serving up the freshest good in town! Whether it's Brunch, happy hour, or dinner, there is something here for whatever your taste buds need!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2222 Woodbridge Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (864 reviews)

Popular Items

Elixified Chipotle Pasta$13.99
Chicken Avocado Panini$11.99
Bone-in Wings (12)$12.99
Modelito/Coronita$3.00
AVOCADO BACON SALAD$9.99
Bone-in Wings (6)$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2222 Woodbridge Ave

Edison NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
