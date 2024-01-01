Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Encino

Encino restaurants
Encino restaurants that serve chicken salad

Claudine Kitchen & Bakeshop

16350 Ventura Blvd, Encino

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Chinese Salad$16.98
huli huli glazed crispy chicken bites with crunchy cabbage salad, cucumbers, radishes, Asian pears, pickled carrots, cilantro and sesame-ginger vinaigrette
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Calif Chicken Cafe - Encino

15601 Ventura Blvd, Encino

Avg 4.3 (3272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chinese Chicken Salad$14.25
The legendary salad you crave w/ white meat chicken, almonds. Mandarin oranges, Chinese noodles, pasta, green onions, lettuce, carrots, side Chinese dressing
Salad Chicken$0.00
shredded white meat chicken
California Chicken Salad$14.75
Our original signature salad overflowing w/ white meat chicken, avocado, feta cheese, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, lettuce, pita croutons, pasta, side balsamic dressing
