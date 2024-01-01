Chicken salad in Encino
Encino restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Claudine Kitchen & Bakeshop
Claudine Kitchen & Bakeshop
16350 Ventura Blvd, Encino
|Crispy Chicken Chinese Salad
|$16.98
huli huli glazed crispy chicken bites with crunchy cabbage salad, cucumbers, radishes, Asian pears, pickled carrots, cilantro and sesame-ginger vinaigrette
More about Calif Chicken Cafe - Encino
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Calif Chicken Cafe - Encino
15601 Ventura Blvd, Encino
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$14.25
The legendary salad you crave w/ white meat chicken, almonds. Mandarin oranges, Chinese noodles, pasta, green onions, lettuce, carrots, side Chinese dressing
|Salad Chicken
|$0.00
shredded white meat chicken
|California Chicken Salad
|$14.75
Our original signature salad overflowing w/ white meat chicken, avocado, feta cheese, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, lettuce, pita croutons, pasta, side balsamic dressing