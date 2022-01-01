Go
Enza

Popular Items

Bolognese$16.00
Enza Salad$13.00
Classic Caesar$12.00
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$12.00
Sm Classic Pizza$12.00
Beet Salad$13.00
Lg Margherita Pizza$15.00
Chicken Meatballs$12.00
Lg Classic Pizza$15.00
Broccoli & Avocado$13.00
Location

909 E Willow Grove Ave

Glenside PA

Sunday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
