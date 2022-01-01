Burritos in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve burritos
More about Erie Restaurant & Bar
Erie Restaurant & Bar
9788 S. Dixie Highway, Erie
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
More about La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant & Cantina - Erie
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant & Cantina - Erie
11191 Telegraph Rd., Erie
|Mini Texas Style Burrito
|$9.89
3/4 Of The Size Of The Texas Style Supreme.
|Burrito
|$6.39
A Flour Tortilla Filled With Ground Beef, Refried Beans & Spanish Rice, Then Topped With Melted Cheese & Our Original Flavor Filled Taco Sauce. Traditional Enchilada Sauce May Be Substituted For Taco Sauce. Your Choice.