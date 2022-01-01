Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Erie

Erie restaurants
Erie restaurants that serve steak subs

Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

724 Powell Avenue, Erie

Takeout
Philly Steak Sub Large$8.79
Thinly sliced steak grilled with peppers, mushrooms, and onions with melted cheese
Steak & Cheese Sub Large$7.99
Thinly sliced steak simmered in au jus with provolone,topped with lettuce and tomatoes
Philly Steak Sub Small$6.99
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

 

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

2179 West 32nd Street, Erie

Takeout
Philly Steak Sub Small$6.99
Steak & Cheese Sub Small$5.79
Steak Club Sub Large$8.79
Thinly sliced steak, turkey breast and provolone with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

1803 E 38th Street, Erie

Avg 3.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Steak Sub Large$8.79
Steak & Cheese Sub Large$7.99
Steak & Cheese Sub Small$5.99
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Panos Restaurant image

 

Panos Restaurant

1504 W 38th St, Erie

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cowboy Steak Sub$10.95
Filet of beef medallions, grilled with mushrooms and onions, topped with provolone and pepper jack cheese, and served on a grilled roll.
More about Panos Restaurant

