Steak subs in Erie
Erie restaurants that serve steak subs
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
724 Powell Avenue, Erie
|Philly Steak Sub Large
|$8.79
Thinly sliced steak grilled with peppers, mushrooms, and onions with melted cheese
|Steak & Cheese Sub Large
|$7.99
Thinly sliced steak simmered in au jus with provolone,topped with lettuce and tomatoes
|Philly Steak Sub Small
|$6.99
Thinly sliced steak grilled with peppers, mushrooms, and onions with melted cheese
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
2179 West 32nd Street, Erie
|Philly Steak Sub Small
|$6.99
Thinly sliced steak grilled with peppers, mushrooms, and onions with melted cheese
|Steak & Cheese Sub Small
|$5.79
Thinly sliced steak simmered in au jus with provolone,topped with lettuce and tomatoes
|Steak Club Sub Large
|$8.79
Thinly sliced steak, turkey breast and provolone with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise
More about Valerio's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
1803 E 38th Street, Erie
|Philly Steak Sub Large
|$8.79
Thinly sliced steak grilled with peppers, mushrooms, and onions with melted cheese
|Steak & Cheese Sub Large
|$7.99
Thinly sliced steak simmered in au jus with provolone,topped with lettuce and tomatoes
|Steak & Cheese Sub Small
|$5.99
Thinly sliced steak simmered in au jus with provolone,topped with lettuce and tomatoes