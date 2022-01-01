Chicken sandwiches in Eugene
Eugene restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Tradewinds at Jiffy
SANDWICHES
Tradewinds at Jiffy
3443 Hilyard St, Eugene
|Voodoo Chicken Sandwich w/FF
|$11.25
Blackened** chicken breast with cambozola cheese and caramelized onions on a bun with lettuce, tomato and bacon remoulade. Served with fries.
More about Glenwood Restaurant
Glenwood Restaurant
2588 Willamette St., Eugene
|Dona Ana Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken tenders with bacon, sautéed onions & melted pepper jack cheese. Topped with tomato, lettuce, avocado & jalapeno aioli on a focaccia roll
|Chicken Pita Sandwich
|$13.00
Pita bread filled with chicken breast, fresh cauliflower and broccoli, sliced almonds, mild green chiles, melted jack and cheddar, parmesan and a touch of Dijon mustard
More about Hot Mama's Wings
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Hot Mama's Wings
420 West 13th Ave, Eugene
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Nashville fried chicken breast with Mama's coleslaw, fried shoestring onions, pickles, and habanero aioli on a toasted soft roll.
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
Buttermilk fried chicken breast with Mama’s coleslaw, pickle chips, choice of wing sauce (on the side) on a toasted soft roll
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in your choice of wings sauce with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Mama's coleslaw on toasted soft roll.