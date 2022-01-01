Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Eugene

Eugene restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Tradewinds at Jiffy image

SANDWICHES

Tradewinds at Jiffy

3443 Hilyard St, Eugene

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Voodoo Chicken Sandwich w/FF$11.25
Blackened** chicken breast with cambozola cheese and caramelized onions on a bun with lettuce, tomato and bacon remoulade. Served with fries.
More about Tradewinds at Jiffy
Glenwood Restaurant image

 

Glenwood Restaurant

2588 Willamette St., Eugene

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dona Ana Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken tenders with bacon, sautéed onions & melted pepper jack cheese. Topped with tomato, lettuce, avocado & jalapeno aioli on a focaccia roll
Chicken Pita Sandwich$13.00
Pita bread filled with chicken breast, fresh cauliflower and broccoli, sliced almonds, mild green chiles, melted jack and cheddar, parmesan and a touch of Dijon mustard
More about Glenwood Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Hot Mama's Wings

420 West 13th Ave, Eugene

Avg 4.4 (1187 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Nashville fried chicken breast with Mama's coleslaw, fried shoestring onions, pickles, and habanero aioli on a toasted soft roll.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Buttermilk fried chicken breast with Mama’s coleslaw, pickle chips, choice of wing sauce (on the side) on a toasted soft roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in your choice of wings sauce with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Mama's coleslaw on toasted soft roll.
More about Hot Mama's Wings

