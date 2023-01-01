Fried rice in Eugene
Eugene restaurants that serve fried rice
Spice N Steam - 165 w 11th ave
165 w 11th ave, Eugene
|73.扬州炒饭 Yang Chow Fried Rice
|$18.49
BBQ pork & shrimp.
|72.蛋炒饭 Egg Fried Rice
|$0.00
Little Thai Elephant -
207 Madison Street, Eugene
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$14.00
Fried rice with egg, bell peppers, onions, basil and Thai chili. Garnished with cilantro and lime. Choice of chicken, shrimp, salmon, tofu or vegetable.
|Little Thai Elephant Fried rice
|$14.00
Regular Thai fried rice with egg, tomatoes, green onions. Garnished with cilantro and lime. Choice of chicken, shrimp, salmon, tofu or vegetable.