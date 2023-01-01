Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Eugene

Go
Eugene restaurants
Toast

Eugene restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Spice N Steam - 165 w 11th ave

165 w 11th ave, Eugene

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
73.扬州炒饭 Yang Chow Fried Rice$18.49
BBQ pork & shrimp.
72.蛋炒饭 Egg Fried Rice$0.00
More about Spice N Steam - 165 w 11th ave
Item pic

 

Little Thai Elephant -

207 Madison Street, Eugene

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$14.00
Fried rice with egg, bell peppers, onions, basil and Thai chili. Garnished with cilantro and lime. Choice of chicken, shrimp, salmon, tofu or vegetable.
Little Thai Elephant Fried rice$14.00
Regular Thai fried rice with egg, tomatoes, green onions. Garnished with cilantro and lime. Choice of chicken, shrimp, salmon, tofu or vegetable.
More about Little Thai Elephant -

Browse other tasty dishes in Eugene

Turkey Clubs

Pork Belly

Curry

Rice Bowls

Caprese Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Prosciutto

Pretzels

Map

More near Eugene to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Newport

No reviews yet

Lincoln City

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Newport

No reviews yet

Bend

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (631 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (988 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston