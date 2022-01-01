EvenFlow Music & Spirits

Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva

No reviews yet

The Livia menu offers a broader palette of culinary delights from pastas, fresh greens + grains to crowd favorite New Zealand Lamb Chops, to Sandwiches and House Specialty entrees. Still staying true to the organic, farm-to-street food quality selection and vendors, this menu will require more handmade preparation that will be sure to wow even the most sophisticated foodie.

