Nobel House

Where we’ve taken our inspiration from the legendary Alfred Nobel to create a dining and entertainment experience unlike any other. Why Nobel, you might ask? In a word – excellence. Whereas Alfred created the Nobel Prize to award excellence across a variety of disciplines, our focus is to deliver excellence through our incredible food, impeccable service and inventive atmosphere.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

305 W State St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Wings$18.00
Tossed in one of our signature sauces. BBQ Rub, BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Garlic, Low & Slow, Alabama white BBQ
Salmon Caesar Salad$18.00
6oz blackened salmon, chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, ciabatta crouton, Caesar dressing
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Soft white bun, pulled pork, House B&B pickles
Kids Burger$9.00
Lobster Roll$26.00
Cold water lobster poached in a garlic, tarragon butter, split top bun, hollandaise sauce
Burnt Ends$17.00
BBQ glazed twice smoked brisket
BBQ Tacos$15.00
Choose pulled pork or chopped brisket, red cabbage slaw, adobo lime, avocado, micro cilantro
NoHo Burger$15.00
Two quarter pound patties, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Steak Salad$19.00
6oz filet, mixed greens, artichokes, red onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, roasted garlic vinaigrette
Upscale
Formal
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

305 W State St

Geneva IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
