Established in 2003, FoxFire is a premier restaurant located in Geneva, IL. FoxFire is an award winning restaurant with such accolades as the Daily Herald’s “Top Ten New Restaurants”, On the Fox’s “Top Ten”, the Kane County Chronicle’s “Best Steaks”, as well as West Suburban Living’s “Top New Restaurant – Best in the West.”
Located on the north side of State Street (Route 38) and just a half block west of the Fox River in Geneva, Illinois, FoxFire Restaurant is an essential part of experiencing the charm and hospitality of beautiful Geneva, IL. We offer aged prime beef, chops and fresh seafood in an intimate, yet elegant setting of original brick and wooden trellises dating from the early 1900’s when horse and carriages roamed the streets, men tipped top hats, and woman curtsied. We are certain you will find our food and charm unsurpassed in our unique and wonderful town.

Stuffed Peppers$22.95
Crimini mushrooms, sweet corn, asparagus, spinach, garlic, goat and pecorino cheese, balsamic reduction, Red Pepper Risotto. Finished with tomato balsamic vinaigrette.
Baby Back Ribs$24.95
spice rubbed, Duroc baby back ribs, house made BBQ sauce, Napa coleslaw, and french fries
French Fries$4.95
Angus Burger$14.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, Toasted Brioche bun.
- Substitute an impossible patty or Turkey Patty for $1.50
Chopped salad$17.95
Grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, beef steak tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese, diced apples, bacon, pico de gallo, tortillas, mini tube pasta, el nino dressing
Angus Burger$6.75
½ lb. patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle on a toasted brioche bun
Lump Crab Cakes$14.95
blue swimmer crab meat, bell peppers, breadcrumbs, dijon mustard aioli
8oz Filet Mignon$49.95
CAB center cut Filet. Served with Garlic Mashed potatoes and finished with a garlic and shallot compound butter
Kids Chicken Strips$8.35
6oz Filet Mignon$41.95
CAB center cut Filet. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and finished with a garlic and shallot compound butter
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

17 W State St

Geneva IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:02 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:21 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:21 pm
