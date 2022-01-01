Established in 2003, FoxFire is a premier restaurant located in Geneva, IL. FoxFire is an award winning restaurant with such accolades as the Daily Herald’s “Top Ten New Restaurants”, On the Fox’s “Top Ten”, the Kane County Chronicle’s “Best Steaks”, as well as West Suburban Living’s “Top New Restaurant – Best in the West.”

Located on the north side of State Street (Route 38) and just a half block west of the Fox River in Geneva, Illinois, FoxFire Restaurant is an essential part of experiencing the charm and hospitality of beautiful Geneva, IL. We offer aged prime beef, chops and fresh seafood in an intimate, yet elegant setting of original brick and wooden trellises dating from the early 1900’s when horse and carriages roamed the streets, men tipped top hats, and woman curtsied. We are certain you will find our food and charm unsurpassed in our unique and wonderful town.



SEAFOOD • STEAKS

17 W State St • $$$