Cheese fries in Fairbanks

Food Factory
275 Bentley Trust Rd, Fairbanks
|F.F's Philly Cheese Fries
|$12.50
|GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES
|$7.50
C & J's Drive In
2233 South Cushman, Fairbanks
|KIDS GRILLED CHEESE & SMILEY FRIES
|$8.00
For kids 12 & under, served with a drink.
|CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$8.00
Served with onions and your choice of melted or grated cheese
The Turtle Club
2098 Old Steese HWY N, Fairbanks
|Fried Cheese Ravioli
|$12.95
6 served with marinara