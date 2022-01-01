Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Fairbanks
/
Fairbanks
/
Fish And Chips
Fairbanks restaurants that serve fish and chips
BBQ
Big Daddy’s BarBQ
107 Wickersham St, Fairbanks
Avg 4.2
(1359 reviews)
Fish & Chips
$18.50
Pacific cod, lightly breaded and deep fried, served with cole slaw, fries and Texas toast
More about Big Daddy’s BarBQ
The Banks Alehouse
1243 Old Steese Hwy, Fairbanks
No reviews yet
FISH & CHIPS
$26.00
More about The Banks Alehouse
