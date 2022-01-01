Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Fairbanks

Toast

Fairbanks restaurants that serve fish and chips

Big Daddy’s BarBQ image

BBQ

Big Daddy’s BarBQ

107 Wickersham St, Fairbanks

Avg 4.2 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$18.50
Pacific cod, lightly breaded and deep fried, served with cole slaw, fries and Texas toast
More about Big Daddy’s BarBQ
Consumer pic

 

The Banks Alehouse

1243 Old Steese Hwy, Fairbanks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH & CHIPS$26.00
More about The Banks Alehouse

