Fairchild

Fairchild's menu consists of well thought out classic offerings, everything is made from scratch utilizing Dane County area farms. Located in a 100-year old brick building in the heart of the city, Dudegeon-Monroe. Dining room boasts original hardwood floors, exposed brick, picture windows, abundance of greenery & historical images of Madison. Independently owned by three working partners and Madison residents.

SEAFOOD

2611 Monroe St. • $

Avg 5 (683 reviews)

Popular Items

Focaccia$8.00
cannelloni beans, peperonata
Fingerling Potatoes$9.00
arugula salsa verde
Roasted Mushrooms$12.00
roasted shallot vinaigrette
Broccolini$9.00
white anchovies, calabrian chilis
Deviled Eggs$5.00
paprika, parsley
Chicken$38.00
dreamfarm goat cheese, chicken liver & blood orange tart, beets, sauce bordelaise
Wellfleet Oysters$7.00
nuoc cham
Pork Loin$34.00
ramps, fiddleheads, smoked mussel tartare
Halibut$35.00
potato pave, sundried tomato butter, shrimp mousseline
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2611 Monroe St.

Madison WI

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

