Fairchild
Fairchild's menu consists of well thought out classic offerings, everything is made from scratch utilizing Dane County area farms. Located in a 100-year old brick building in the heart of the city, Dudegeon-Monroe. Dining room boasts original hardwood floors, exposed brick, picture windows, abundance of greenery & historical images of Madison. Independently owned by three working partners and Madison residents.
SEAFOOD
2611 Monroe St. • $
2611 Monroe St.
Madison WI
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
