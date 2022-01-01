Fairchild's menu consists of well thought out classic offerings, everything is made from scratch utilizing Dane County area farms. Located in a 100-year old brick building in the heart of the city, Dudegeon-Monroe. Dining room boasts original hardwood floors, exposed brick, picture windows, abundance of greenery & historical images of Madison. Independently owned by three working partners and Madison residents.



SEAFOOD

2611 Monroe St. • $