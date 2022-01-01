Go
Farmer Boy

Serving breakfast and lunch since 1958. Centrally located on upper State Street in the heart of Santa Barbara.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3427 State Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak$15.75
With Two Eggs Any Style, Smothered in Sausage Gravy, Choice of Home Fries or Hash Browns, Choice of Toast, Baguette, English Muffin or Biscuit.
Breakfast Burrito$11.25
Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Potato.
Cinnamon Roll$8.25
Our Famous Cinnamon Roll, Served Warm with Cream Cheese Frosting.
Hash Browns$3.95
2 Eyed Toad$12.25
Aged Cheddar, Crisp Bacon, Avocado and Sliced Tomato, Nestled Between Two Butter-Grilled Eggs in Rustic Toasted Bread.
Farmer Boy Classic$10.95
With Two Eggs Any Style Choice of Home Fries or Hash Browns; Choice of Toast, Baguette, English Muffin or Biscuit; and Bacon or Sausage.
Santa Barbara Local$12.25
Three Eggs, Prepared with House-Made Salsa, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado.
Farmer Boy Pancakes
Served with Whipped Butter and Warm Syrup
Classic Eggs Benedict$12.25
Poached Egg Served on a Toasted English Muffin Choice of Canadian Bacon, Egg and Hollandaise or Avocado Heirloom Tomato, Raw Spinach and Hollandaise.
Sausage$4.25
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3427 State Street

Santa Barbara CA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
