Go
Toast

Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden

Home to both a restaurant and butcher shop, Farm Haus’ menu features haus-made sausages and burgers. Ground fresh daily in our butcher shop. Only using heritage breed pork and grass fed beef. Dine-in and take-out or enjoy your favorite craft beer in our beer garden.
Sip, savor, and stay a while!

9762 Charlotte Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries$3.99
Wings
Onion Rings$3.99
Carolina Dog$5.99
All beef hotdog, Cole slaw, chili, yellow mustard, diced onion
Brew Dog$5.99
All beef hotdog, beer cheese, crispy fried onions, fire sauce
Kids Cheese Burger$5.99
Ole Fashion Burger$10.99
Swiss cheese, tomato jam, Butterhead lettuce, House-made Pickles, Caramelized onion, bacon crumbles, yellow mustard and Duke's mayo
Pretzel Bites$6.99
Cajun Fries$3.99
Farm Burger$9.29
Heirloom tomato, Butterhead lettuce, Haus-made pickles, Duke’s mayo
See full menu

Location

9762 Charlotte Highway

Fort Mill SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Plaza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Open Monday - Thursday 7:30am-5pm

OGGI Ristorante Italiano

No reviews yet

A classic, modern day ristorante. serving up fresh pasta & genuine hospitality.

Dakshin indian Grill

No reviews yet

Welcome to Dakshin !!!

The Lights Cafe

No reviews yet

The Lights
The Modern Cafe
Organic Juicery & Smoothie Shop

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston