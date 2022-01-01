Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Downtown Ferndale

Go
Downtown Ferndale restaurants
Toast

Downtown Ferndale restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

 

Pop's for Italian

280 W. 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Four Cheese Pizza$16.00
Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, Gorgonzola (Bleu Cheese)
More about Pop's for Italian
CORNER grill, bar + game room image

 

The CORNER Grill, Bar + Gameroom

344 W 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
pizza: cheese (6x6) (v)$10.00
More about The CORNER Grill, Bar + Gameroom

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown Ferndale

Tiramisu

Tacos

Pancakes

Chocolate Cake

Salmon

Curry

Calamari

Cake

Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (557 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (717 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston