Fire Works - Courthouse

Fire Works is an American pizzeria and bar, serving wood-fired pizzas, a full menu with other great options, craft beer, great wines and awesome cocktails in the Courthouse neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia.

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2350 Clarendon Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (4440 reviews)

Popular Items

10" Build Your Own$10.00
Starts with tomato sauce and house blend cheese
14" Margherita$19.50
Tomato sauce/Fresh mozzarella/Marinated tomatoes/Basil/Evoo/Sea salt
Garlic Knots$7.00
Served with Marinara Sauce
10" Margherita$12.50
Tomato sauce/Fresh mozzarella/Marinated tomatoes/Basil/Evoo/Sea salt
14" Build Your Own$16.00
Starts with tomato sauce and house blend cheese
Bacon Fat Fries$6.00
Black truffle parmesan / Served with ketchup and ranch
14" Sweet Heat$21.00
Tomato sauce/House blend/Pepperoni/Chorizo/Jalapenos/Honey drizzle
Fire Fried Wings$13.00
Served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce
14" The Fire Works$21.00
Tomato sauce/House blend/Baker's Italian sausage/Pepperoni/Roasted onions/Bell peppers/Mushrooms
10" The Fire Works$14.00
Tomato sauce/House blend/Baker's Italian sausage/Pepperoni/Roasted onions/Bell peppers/Mushrooms
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2350 Clarendon Blvd

Arlington VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

