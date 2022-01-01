Fire Works - Courthouse
Fire Works is an American pizzeria and bar, serving wood-fired pizzas, a full menu with other great options, craft beer, great wines and awesome cocktails in the Courthouse neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia.
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
2350 Clarendon Blvd • $$
2350 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
