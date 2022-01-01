Go
Small-batch, craft donuts handmade daily.

Seasonal Jelly$3.50
Bismarck donut, filled with our seasonal housemade jelly. STRAWBERRY
Wildflower Honey Glazed$2.95
Classic yeast-raised, brioche-style donut, blanketed in our signature Wildflower Honey Glaze
Sprinkle Donut$2.95
Moist vanilla cake donut, Tahitian vanilla bean icing, festive sprinkles
Tahitian Vanilla Iced$3.50
Yeast-raised, brioche-style donut, Tahitian vanilla bean icing
Churro Donut$3.25
Inspired by the traditional Mexican dessert, moist cinnamon cake on the inside, crisp on the outside, coated with cinnamon sugar
Apple Fritter$5.25
Classic perfection
Gluten Friendly/Vegan Chocolate$4.25
Made with chia seeds, bananas and coconut, almond & oat flours, baked and finished with a dollop of vegan chocolate mousse and toasted coconut flakes ALWAYS packaged separately, no need to ask :)
Buttermilk Old Fashioned$2.95
Buttermilk cake donut, coated with our Wildflower Honey Glaze
Pistachio Old Fashioned$3.50
Buttermilk cake donut, coated in a Sicilian pistachio glaze and sprinkled with chopped candied pistachios
Valrhona Chocolate Iced$3.50
Valrhona, a luxurious, premium French chocolate, melted down into a thick icing on a delicate, yeast-raised, brioche-style donut
50 S Main Street Suite 136

Naperville IL

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
