Go
Toast

Flagship Taproom

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

446 B Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

446 B Street

Santa Rosa CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

3 Disciples Brewing

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Grill Santa Rosa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine

No reviews yet

Puerto Rican food is a Tropical Latin Style of food from the Caribbean. Our recipes are traditional and authentic passed down many generations!

Belly Left Coast

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston