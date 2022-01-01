Fontinas Italian Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131
Naperville IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville
Casual spot for Indian, Chinese & Thai cuisine plus creative alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.
4x4 EXTREME BURGERS INC.
Come in and enjoy!
Umai Aji-Ya
Come in and enjoy!
Juicy-O Breakfast/Lunch
Come in and enjoy!