Foreign & Domestic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

306 E 53rd St • $$

Avg 4.6 (2929 reviews)

Popular Items

44 Farms Burger & Fries$18.00
green tomato jam, rouille, & pickled red onions on brioche-
optional add egg & bacon
Texas Strawberry Salad$13.00
texas peaches fresh ricotta, smoked pecan vinaigrette, & fennel
Crispy Fingerlings$6.00
tossed with duck fat, dill, & pecorino
Gruyere Popovers$8.00
Large airy, crispy, chewy, bread with gruyere & black pepper, with charred onion butter
Charred Cauliflower & Lemon$6.00
44 Farms Bavette Steak$29.00
Rutabaga butter, Braised turnip greens, & Crispy Shallots
Parisian Gnocchi$14.00
Oyster mushrooms, Mustard greens, Koji butter
Fries$6.00
hand-cut fries & saffron rouille
Root Vegetable Bolognese$25.00
Casarecce, Ricotta, & Crispy focaccia
Buttermilk Pie$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

306 E 53rd St

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

