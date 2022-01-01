Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Fort Myers

Fort Myers restaurants
Fort Myers restaurants that serve beef soup

Edison Lunch Box image

 

Edison Lunch Box - 1700 Monroe Street

1700 Monroe Street, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Barley Soup$0.00
More about Edison Lunch Box - 1700 Monroe Street
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2

4125 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

Avg 4.2 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Beef Soup$6.99
Made with beef broth, brisket (shredded beef) rice, cilantro, onion, and jalapeno chopped on the side. Served with tortillas.
Bowl Beef Soup$12.99
Made with beef broth, brisket (shredded beef) rice, cilantro, onion, and jalapeno chopped on the side. Served with tortillas.
More about Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2

Punta Gorda

