Fried chicken sandwiches in Fort Myers

Hot Gyros and More - 13101 Paul J Doherty Parkway
13101 Paul J Doherty Parkway, Fort Myers
|Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.25
buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.25
lettuce, tomato, onions
Addisons on the Go at Backyard Social -
16371 Commerce Way, Fort Myers
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.75
Thigh meat Chicken marinated in herbs and spices! Held in buttermilk lightly floured fried to order. Served on a bun with Dukes mayo, B&B’s, and topped with Jalapeño Ranch Coleslaw served with fries. There are NO Modificatiosn to this sandwich! Chef Rule!