Blt salad in Fort Thomas
Fort Thomas restaurants that serve blt salad
More about The Gruff at The Post
The Gruff at The Post
1136 S Fort Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas
|BLT Salad
|$12.00
mixed greens, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar, grape tomatoes & ranch dressing
More about Padrino Ft. Thomas - 14 N Grand Ave
Padrino Ft. Thomas - 14 N Grand Ave
14 N Grand Ave, Ft. Thomas
|Side Chicken BLT Salad
|$7.00
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, Roma tomato. Served with house-made parmesan ranch.
|Large Chicken BLT Salad
|$10.50
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, Roma tomato. Served with house-made parmesan ranch.
|Chicken Ranch BLT Salad
|$10.50