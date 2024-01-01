Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blt salad in Fort Thomas

Go
Fort Thomas restaurants
Toast

Fort Thomas restaurants that serve blt salad

Item pic

 

The Gruff at The Post

1136 S Fort Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BLT Salad$12.00
mixed greens, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar, grape tomatoes & ranch dressing
More about The Gruff at The Post
Banner pic

 

Padrino Ft. Thomas - 14 N Grand Ave

14 N Grand Ave, Ft. Thomas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Chicken BLT Salad$7.00
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, Roma tomato. Served with house-made parmesan ranch.
Large Chicken BLT Salad$10.50
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, Roma tomato. Served with house-made parmesan ranch.
Chicken Ranch BLT Salad$10.50
More about Padrino Ft. Thomas - 14 N Grand Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Thomas

Sliders

Map

More near Fort Thomas to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.7 (33 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (701 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (210 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (496 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston