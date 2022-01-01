Fort Valley restaurants you'll love
Must-try Fort Valley restaurants
More about The Railroad Cafe
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
The Railroad Cafe
117 Lowe Street, Fort Valley
|Popular items
|Big R&R
|$7.29
2 eggs, grits, bread and side of meat
|Hogger Wrap
|$8.49
2 eggs scrambled, hash browns, bacon, sausage and shredded cheese in a wrap
|Shrimp'n'Grits
|$11.49
This is our AWARD winning dish, sautéed shrimp, peppers, onions, tomatoes, and Andouille sausage over creamy pepper-jack cheese grits
More about Eighteen 36 Restaurant & Lounge - Downtown
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eighteen 36 Restaurant & Lounge - Downtown
100 West Church, Fort Valley