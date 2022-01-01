Mushroom burgers in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$10.25
Two all-natural turkey patties, Swiss cheese, house-made Garlic Aioli, sautéed mushrooms on a grilled brioche bun.
Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
113 E Center St, Warsaw
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$13.00
toasted split top bun/sauteed mushrooms/grilled onions/Swiss/lettuce