Mushroom burgers in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Bagger Dave's Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1281 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$10.25
Two all-natural turkey patties, Swiss cheese, house-made Garlic Aioli, sautéed mushrooms on a grilled brioche bun.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Warsaw

113 E Center St, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$13.00
toasted split top bun/sauteed mushrooms/grilled onions/Swiss/lettuce
More about Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

2002 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1675 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$13.00
toasted split top bun/sauteed mushrooms/grilled onions/Swiss/lettuce
More about Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
