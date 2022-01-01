Go
Toast

Forthright

We make honest food from scratch, prepared well, using quality ingredients. In the morning we pour Counter Culture coffee.

98 San Jacinto Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.1 (752 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Melt$13.00
your choice of bacon, ham, avocado on brioche Texas toast, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & chipotle mayo
Coconut Chia Pudding$8.00
black chia seeds, coconut milk, house-made granola, fresh berries & maple syrup
Mushroom Toast$14.00
poached eggs, roasted garlic spread, creme fraiche, truffle oil, chives, on harvest toast, with mixed greens tossed in red wine vinaigrette
Pork Shoulder Hash$16.00
shredded al pastor pork shoulder, smashed & fried potatoes, onions, corn, black beans, cauliflower & two sunny eggs
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
two boneless fried chicken thighs, honey butter, pecans, maple syrup, powdered sugar
French Toast$12.00
brioce bread, fresh berries, maple syrup & powdered sugar
Avocado Toast$14.00
poached eggs, pepitas, urfa chili, radish, smoked salt, garlic oil, on harvest toast, with mixed greens tossed in red wine vinaigrette
Latte
Zucchini Bread$4.00
Americana Breakfast$13.00
two eggs, sour dough toast with jam, hash-brown & choice of bacon, sausage or avocado
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

98 San Jacinto Blvd.

Austin TX

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Emmer & Rye

No reviews yet

Emmer & Rye is a restaurant designed around the farmer’s haul, featuring a menu that changes daily with a focus on seasonal and local cuisine. Heirloom grains are milled fresh for house made pastas, breads, and desserts, whole animal butchery is done on site, and an extensive in house fermentation program captures flavors at their peak and preserves them for the off season. We are now offering a dinner meal kit for two available for pick up or delivery Tuesday-Sunday 5pm to 6pm. This is a six course meal featuring a combination of fully prepared dishes and dishes that require minimal cooking. Wines are also still available to take home at retail prices. If you would like to dine in, we are offering a contactless patio dinner outside and an individually plated coursed dinner inside.

Anthem

No reviews yet

Get your evening started with a round trip food journey that starts in Texas and makes stops in the Midwest, Latin America, and Asia. Anthem is a pub that honors American comfort food with lip-smacking Asian and Latin flavors. We feature 40 craft beers and lick-your-plate-clean options for every appetite. Our playful and eclectic digs located on Austin’s Rainey Street make Anthem the perfect place for friends, canoodling, and any other shenanigans you’re into.

Margot Blair Floral

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston