Four Peaks Brewing Co.

A ‘berry-sweet’ brew that pays homage to the resilient and strong women hop growers from across the country by utilizing specialty hops from the family farms they call home. Strata from Goschie Farms in Oregon, Idaho Gem, El Dorado from Gooding Farms in Idaho and Bru-1 from Brulotte Farms in Washington all give this beer it’s unique characteristics. Coming in at 7% ABV and 39 IBU’s, this crisp, easy drinking IPA presents you with the pleasant aroma of red berry and hits your taste buds with a subtly sweet fruit-forward flavor, all while leaving you with a delightful piney (but not too bitter) hop finish!

