Four Peaks Brewing Co.

1340 East 8th Street

Sun Day Lime Seltzer Can$2.50
Fans of hard seltzer, sustainability, and things that are delicious, say hey to Sun Day Solar Seltzer, a hard seltzer produced using clean, renewable energy from the Arizona sun. Packages featuring four flavors—Lime, Grapefruit, Tropical, and Prickly Pear.
8th St Bottle$1.75
A true “session” beer, our 8th Street Pale Ale is styled after the classic pub ales of England. Hop varieties native to the U.K. give the beer an earthy, floral aroma deftly balanced by the perfect amount of caramel malt. They say you can’t please everyone all the time—but they haven’t tried 8th Street. 4.5% Moderate Bitterness
WoW Wheat Ale Can 12oz$1.75
Kilt Lifter Can 12oz$1.75
Kilt Lifter is our award-winning flagship brew, crafted in the tradition and honor of the great strong ales of Scotland. Take one sip and you’ll swear it had been brewed by men in kilts—and maybe it was. It’s a full-bodied ale with pronounced flavors of caramel and roasted barley.6% abv Low Bitterness
Strawberry Basil IPA Bottle$2.00
A ‘berry-sweet’ brew that pays homage to the resilient and strong women hop growers from across the country by utilizing specialty hops from the family farms they call home. Strata from Goschie Farms in Oregon, Idaho Gem, El Dorado from Gooding Farms in Idaho and Bru-1 from Brulotte Farms in Washington all give this beer it’s unique characteristics. Coming in at 7% ABV and 39 IBU’s, this crisp, easy drinking IPA presents you with the pleasant aroma of red berry and hits your taste buds with a subtly sweet fruit-forward flavor, all while leaving you with a delightful piney (but not too bitter) hop finish!
Sun Day Prickly Pear Seltzer Can$2.50
Double Knot Bottle$2.50
Dangerously smooth and drinkable, Double Knot is the bigger brother of our IPA, Hop Knot. We actually used more than double the amount of hops that went into Hop Knot, but “Double-and-a-Third Knot” sounded weird, so we rounded down. Double Knot has a warming maltiness with a subtle caramel edge, but hops added at seven different intervals during the brewing process are the star of the show. 95 High Bitterness
Sun Day Tropical Can$2.50
Peach Ale Bottle$1.75
Little-known fact: Arizona grows some prime peaches. This delicious golden ale is infused with the refreshing fruit to give you all of the peach with none of the sweet. 4.5% abv Low Bitterness
Rattle On Red Can$1.75
1340 East 8th Street

Tempe AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
