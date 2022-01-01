Go
Four Brothers Bistro & Grill

711 N Lombardy St A

Popular Items

Reuben$7.99
Corned Beef, Turkey, or Pastrami | Sauerkraut | Bistro Sauce | Rye Bread
Onion Rings
Fries
Fresh Cut Fries
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly Sliced Ribeye | Sautéed Onions | Cheese | Mayo | Sub Roll
Chicken Philly
Grilled Chicken | Sautéed Onions | Cheese Whiz | Mayo | Sub Roll
Havoc Burger$14.99
Two 7 oz Burgers | Cheddar Cheese | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Deli Mustard | Brioche Bun | Onion Ring
Chopped Cheesesteak
Ground Beef | Sauteed Onions | Sauteed Peppers | Cheese | Mayo | Sub Roll
Bacon Burger$11.99
7 oz Burger | Cheese | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Brioche Bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Grilled Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Brioche Bun
Gyro$8.99
Lamb, Beef, Chicken or Veggies | Lettuce | Tomato | Tzatziki Sauce | Pita Wrap
Location

711 N Lombardy St A

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
