Fourk Kitchen

Fourk is a restaurant concept created to change the way people experience a formal four-course dining service and make it casual and approachable. By utilizing more mainstream ingredients and keeping our menu simple, we can offer this experience at a more reasonable price for our guests.

Popular Items

Dinner - 3 for 25
Fourk To Go! 25/per person, pick one from each course or a soup & salad in lieu of a dessert.
Course 1 options: Creamy Lobster Bisque with garlic butter OR Roasted Beet and Spring Mix Salad with Goat Cheese and a Persimmon Vinaigrette
Course 2 options: Roasted Pork Chop with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Peach Chutney OR Braised Beef Short Rib with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Bacon Gravy OR Roasted Brussel Sprout and Cauliflower Bucatini with Kale Pesto
Course 3: Peanut Butter Fudge Layer Cake OR New York Cheesecake with Glazed Strawberries
Four Course Dinner$44.00
Course 1: Duck Prosciutto & Peaches with Arugula, Goat Cheese and Champagne Vinaigrette
Course 2: Citizen Vine’s Ahi Crisps, Sashimi Grade Ahi, Shoyu Ginger Glaze, Sake Avocado Cream, Siracha Aioli.
Course 3: Roasted Bone in Pork Chop, Chipotle, Peach and Smoked Bacon Chutney, White Corn Polenta.
Course Fourk: Meyer Lemon Bar, Graham Cracker Crumble, Lavender Chantilly Cream
Pinot Noir, Belle Gloss 1.5 L$60.00
Loomis Basin Vindicator IPA 16oz Can$9.00
2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Intrinsic Columbia Valley$20.00
2014 Château Durfort Vivens Margaux (Grand Cru Classe) ​$60.00
Charcuterie Box$15.00
Chefs choice of two meats, two cheeses, nuts, house made jelly and crackers! No substitutions at this time
2016 Cliff Lede Stags Leap District Cabernet Napa$80.00
Frogs leap Chardonnay, Lapis Luna Chardonnay and Chalk Hill Russian River Chardonnay. All 750MLS
No retail on Lapis Luna and Chalk Hill (Russian River)
Loomis Basin All Good Hazy IPA 16oz Can$9.00
Cozy
Groups
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Takeout

825 Twelve Bridges Dr

Lincoln CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
