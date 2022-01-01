Fourk Kitchen

Fourk To Go! 25/per person, pick one from each course or a soup & salad in lieu of a dessert.

Course 1 options: Creamy Lobster Bisque with garlic butter OR Roasted Beet and Spring Mix Salad with Goat Cheese and a Persimmon Vinaigrette

Course 2 options: Roasted Pork Chop with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Peach Chutney OR Braised Beef Short Rib with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Bacon Gravy OR Roasted Brussel Sprout and Cauliflower Bucatini with Kale Pesto

Course 3: Peanut Butter Fudge Layer Cake OR New York Cheesecake with Glazed Strawberries

