Freshbox
We offer the healthiest food in a quick serve environment and we cater to any lifestyle.
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
10101 E Bell RD • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10101 E Bell RD
Scottsdale AZ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Sophia's Kitchen
Family-owned neighborhood dining.
The Breakfast Joynt
See ya in the morning!
Thompson 105 Woodfired Grill & Cocktails
Come in and enjoy!
Buddha's Ritual
Happy Food. Happy Drinks.