Toast

Freshbox

We offer the healthiest food in a quick serve environment and we cater to any lifestyle.

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

10101 E Bell RD • $$

Avg 4.4 (123 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Drink$3.25
Choose Unsweetened Cold Brew Tea (Black, Green or Herbal) or House Made Lemonade (Original, Basil or Strawberry and sweetened with organic Stevia extract) | 32oz
Caleb Bowl$12.25
Blend: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Collagen, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Acai, Topped with Banana, Granola and Almond Butter
Original Bowl$9.85
Blend: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Acai topped with Banana, Granola and Honey
Spicy Buffalo Chicken$11.50
Cage-Free Chicken, Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Shaved Carrots, Sliced Celery, House Made Spicy Croutons, Blue Cheese | 28g Protein | 320 Calories
Primal Warrior$11.50
Cage-Free Chicken, Organic Kale, Organic Spinach, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Raw Red Beets, Grape Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Avocado | Turmeric Ginger Vinaigrette | 27g Protein | 410 Calories
Small Drink$2.25
Choose Unsweetened Cold Brew Tea (Black, Green or Herbal) or House Made Lemonade (Original, Basil or Strawberry and sweetened with organic Stevia extract) | 16oz
Peanut Butter Bowl$9.85
Blend: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Acai topped with Banana, Granola and Honey
Park Ave Cobb$11.50
Cage-Free Chicken, Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Locally Sourced Egg, Avocado, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese | 28g Protein | 370 Calories
Sumac Daddy$11.50
Cage-Free Sumac Chicken, Romaine, Purple Cabbage, Organic Quinoa, Turmeric Cauliflower, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Feta Cheese | Turmeric Ginger Vinaigrette | 27g Protein | 290 Calories
Herban Cowboy$11.50
Cage-Free BBQ Chicken, Organic Spring Mix, Purple Cabbage, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans, Raw Sweet Corn, Sunflower Seeds, Cheddar Cheese | Creamy Avocado Dressing | 27g Protein | 370 Calories

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10101 E Bell RD

Scottsdale AZ

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
