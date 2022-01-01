Go
Fruition Restaurant

Locally sourced, comfort driven, neighborhood classic!

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • STEAKS

1313 E 6th St • $$$

Avg 4.8 (3793 reviews)

Popular Items

Arctic Char$28.28
Seared Arctic char
Crispy Skin, Wilted Spinach, Benton's Bacon, Trout Roe, Vin Blanc
Brussels Sprouts$11.11
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with bacon and a maple-bourbon glaze.
Dry Aged Duck Breast$34.34
Dry aged duck breast with house-made spaetzle, blue oyster mushrooms, Swiss chard, huckleberry demi
Bavette Steak$29.29
Bavette Steak served over whipped potatoes and topped with onion jus.
Lemon Meringue Pie$10.10
Fruition's signature dessert! Lemon custard with graham cracker crust, toasted meringue and blueberries.
Grilled Radish Salad$13.13
Local Radish, Whipped Goat Cheese, Arugula, Picked Mustard Seeds, Crispy Shallot
Sunchoke Agnolotti$17.17
Soubise, confit king trumpet, hazelnut gremolata, balsamic reduction
Chocolate Chip Cookies$10.10
Half dozen chocolate chip cookies topped with a touch of Maldon sea salt.
Roasted Squash Salad$14.14
Roasted squash served over baby kale, dried cherries and finished with a warm bacon vinaigrette.
Sourdough$8.08
4 pieces of sourdough bread from The Grateful Bread Company, served with house whipped umami butter flavored with tamari, miso and roasted garlic.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

1313 E 6th St

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

