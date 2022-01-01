Fish and chips in Fuquay Varina
Fuquay Varina restaurants that serve fish and chips
Mason Jar Tavern
305 S Main Street, Fuquay-Varina
|Fish and Chips
|$17.00
Lager-battered, fried Cod. Served with
hand-cut fries, kale apple slaw, and
malt vinegar aiol
Vicious Fishes - Fuquay
132 S. Fuquay Avenue, Fuquay-Varina
|Lunch Fish & Chips
|$13.45
|Kids Fish N Chips
Crispy fried haddock and house made fries.
|Vicious Fish & Chips
|$16.95
Crispy fried haddock, house fries, and southern slaw. Served with malted tartar sauce. Note: you can only sub another side for fries.