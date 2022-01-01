Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Fuquay Varina

Fuquay Varina restaurants that serve fish and chips

Mason Jar Tavern image

 

Mason Jar Tavern

305 S Main Street, Fuquay-Varina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish and Chips$17.00
Lager-battered, fried Cod. Served with
hand-cut fries, kale apple slaw, and
malt vinegar aiol
More about Mason Jar Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Vicious Fishes - Fuquay

132 S. Fuquay Avenue, Fuquay-Varina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Fish & Chips$13.45
Kids Fish N Chips
Crispy fried haddock and house made fries.
Vicious Fish & Chips$16.95
Crispy fried haddock, house fries, and southern slaw. Served with malted tartar sauce. Note: you can only sub another side for fries.
More about Vicious Fishes - Fuquay

