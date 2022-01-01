Go
Garrett's Smokehouse BBQ

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

5502 Emerson Way • $$

Avg 4.2 (296 reviews)

Popular Items

Strawberry Cake Slice$3.75
Small Rib Tip Small Sides Dinner$19.25
Half Slab 6-Bones$17.50
(10) Smoked Wings$13.00
Carmel Cake Slice$3.75
MD Baked Beans$4.60
Large Rib Tips Med Sides Dinner$23.95
MD Macaroni & Cheese$4.60
Large Rib Tip (1.5lbs)$15.50
Small Rib Tip (1lb)$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

5502 Emerson Way

Indianapolis IN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
