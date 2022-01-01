Go
Toast

Genesee Pub & BBQ

Genesee Pub and BBQ is a family owned and operated restaurant. We have offered our community the highest quality food, service and atmosphere since 2017. We offer hickory smoked BBQ staples, fresh seafood, and delicious salads.. with plenty of gluten-free and vegetarian options. We offer heated outdoor dining on 3 different patios and live music on weekends. Please come make some friends and enjoy!!!

25948 Genesee Trail Rd Unit F

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$15.99
Your choice of smoked meat served on our delicious made to order mac & cheese
Chicken Wings
GF* Hickory Smoked Wings flash fried to delicious crispy perfection
Genesee Burger$9.99
8oz Angus beef burger cooked to your liking served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion
Cobb Salad$16.99
GF* Pulled chicken, bacon bits, avocado, heirloom cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, and a hard boiled egg atop a bed of mixed greens
Mac & Cheese
This traditional stlye homemade mac & cheese should be invited to every BBQ!
Pick 1 Smoked Meat$16.99
Your choice of 8oz of one of our freshly smoked meats
Stawberry Goat Cheese Salad$15.99
GF* Fresh starwberries, crumbled goat cheese, mandarin oranges, chopped red onion, and walnuts over a bed of mixed greeens
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.99
Two chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatio, and red onion wrapped in a flour tortilla
Chicken Tenders
Fresh chicken tenderloins dipped in our hand made beer batter and breading fried to perfection
1/2 Rack of Ribs$19.99
Hickory smoked ribs (Baby back or St. Louis style) rubbed with salt, pepper, brown sugar, and a pinch of cayanne pepper
See full menu

Location

25948 Genesee Trail Rd Unit F

Golden CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Rancho Brewing Company

No reviews yet

OPEN - Dine-In, Online, Takeout, Curbside,
Delivery - Daily 7am-9pm
Family owned and operated restaurant, brewpub, and bar in the historic El Rancho Restaurant building. Deck open on ice/snow-free days. Come on in and enjoy the view!

Switchback Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
switchbacksmokehouse.com

Parkside Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Launch Espresso Food Spirits

No reviews yet

All of our delicious food and drinks are available in our cafe and drive-through! Order ahead for faster service.
FOR GENESEE OUTPOST, PLEASE CLICK THE DROP-DOWN BOX BELOW.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston