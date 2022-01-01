Genesee Pub & BBQ
Genesee Pub and BBQ is a family owned and operated restaurant. We have offered our community the highest quality food, service and atmosphere since 2017. We offer hickory smoked BBQ staples, fresh seafood, and delicious salads.. with plenty of gluten-free and vegetarian options. We offer heated outdoor dining on 3 different patios and live music on weekends. Please come make some friends and enjoy!!!
Location
25948 Genesee Trail Rd Unit F
Golden CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
