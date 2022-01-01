Gogi Time
Come in and enjoy!
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
2600 Telegraph Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2600 Telegraph Ave
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Tik Dak Korean Fried Chicken
Come in and enjoy best Korean Fried Chicken in Oakland City.
Commonwealth Cafe & Public House
Coffee in the morning, a little beer at night. A meal somewhere in the middle. You'll be alright!
Mägo
Colombian inspired tasting menu restaurant with nightly changing dishes.
Lovely Day
elevated comfort food. craft cocktails. friends.