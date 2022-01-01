Go
Gogi Time

Come in and enjoy!

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

2600 Telegraph Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (4356 reviews)

Popular Items

Soft Tofu Stew Dinner$15.00
Dol Sot Bibimbab$17.00
LA Galbi Dinner$30.00
Spicy Pork Dinner$25.00
Japchae$16.00
Bulgogi Dinner$27.00
Fried Potstickers (8pc)$9.00
Kimchi Fried Rice$16.00
Spicy Stir Fry$21.00
Extra Banchan$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2600 Telegraph Ave

Oakland CA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

