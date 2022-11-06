Drake's Dealership
HOUSE BEER
Flyway - Pilsner
Pilsner, 4.5% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Flyway Pils is a North German style pilsner, which are distinctive in their high hopping rates and clean, dry body. We combine extra premium pale German pilsner malt with the most American ingredient of all, flaked maize, which dries the body out nicely, and we hop it exclusively with a noble-style American hop called Vanguard. The beer displays a nice spiciness with a subtle fruited note, and finishes clean and dry.
Hefe - Hefeweizen
Bavarian Hefeweizen, 4.5% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Like the fog lingering over the bay, our take on the classic wheat beer is unfiltered for a hazy appearance and fluffy mouthfeel. It’s a smooth, easy drinker, with notes of fresh banana and clove spice that finishes with a soft, mellow sweetness. Just say: “hay-fuh-vite-sun!”
Oaklanderweisse - Berliner Weisse
Berliner Weisse, 4.3% ABV - 12oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Our Berlinerweisse undergoes a kettle souring process, where we have our batch sit in the boil kettle for 48 hours with a souring bacteria. This allows for a short lactic fermentation that develops moderate acidity and sourness. Low ABV is typical to the style, so this is a sour beer for any occasion, and any time of day. Brightly effervescent, with a lemonly sourness, and a dry finish.
Vienna Lager - Vienna Lager
Vienna Lager, 5% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE --An easy drinking mild-malty lager brewed with Admiral Maltings pilsner malt, Weyerman Vienna, and Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops. Pairs great with Schwarzenegger movies, yodeling, and wiener schnitzel.
Super Becky - Blonde Ale
Blonde Ale, 4.5% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Super Becky is a showcase for locally malted barley from Admiral Maltings in Alameda, CA. Their Maiden Voyage malted barley is the only malt in this recipe, and we give it a very gentle hopping. Enjoy delicate honey and biscuit flavors in this easy drinking, basic beer.
La Quack Lemon/Lime - Hard Seltzer
Lemon Lime Seltzer, 5.5% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE --
1500 - DH Pale Ale
Pale Ale, 5.5% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Generously dry-hopped with Amarillo and Simcoe for a bright, piney punch, 1500 brings together orange blossom and grapefruit notes with a touch of honey sweetness. We don’t like choosing favorites, but 1500 is our perfect everyday hoppy beer.
Kick Back - IPA
IPA, 4.3% ABV - 16 oz. -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Kick Back IPA is the perfect all-occasion, all-day drinking beer. It’s loaded with citrus, floral, tropical, and stone fruit flavors.
Cutty - IPA
IPA, 7% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE --A light body and a crisp dry finish. Dank, Citrus and Pine
Nick Haze - Hazy IPA
Hazy IPA, 7.5% ABV, 16oz --ONE DRINK PER ORDER PER PERSON-- Who is Nick Haze(Hayes)? He's a recent addition to Drake's cellar team that thoroughly enjoys in-your-face juicy IPAs. A huge dry-hop of Citra, Experimental HBC 586, and Idaho #7 really give it that juice punch. Boatloads of mango, passion fruit, and citrus aromas pop, while a pleasant mouthfeel helps this thing go down smoothly. Pairs well with long walks in the cellar, bottle shares, and DBH's Dirty Tots.
Made In The Dro - Hazy IPA
Hazy IPA, 7% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- A special brew to celebrate the 150th birthday of our hometown. Pillowy malt carries big hits of grapefruit, lychee, tangerine, guava, and mango with every sip.
Pimp My Rye'd - West Coast IPA
Rye West Coast IPA, 7.15% ABV, 16oz --ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER ORDER PER GUEST-- "Yo dawg, I heard you like rye. So we put rye.." Notes of hop bitterness, and silly memes.
Milton The Mallard
Hazy IPA, 7% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Milton, our resident hazy IPA connoisseur thinks this is the beer you're looking for. Mellow, opaque, and citrusy. Enjoy this approachable juicy IPA before Milton heaeds south for the winter.
Overalls IPA - West Coast IPA
West Coast, 7.3% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- A simple easy crushable West Coast IPA Dry-Hopped with Citra predominantly along with Simcoe, Motueka and Mosaic to help round out the flavors of citrus, sweet fruits, stone fruit.
Best Coast - IPA
West Coast IPA, 7% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- A classic West Coast IPA! Best Coast IPA is a harmonious fusion of resinous pine and orange peel cascading over a backdrop of lightly toasted caramel and brisk bitterness. Revel in the bright aromatics and let Drake’s Best Coast IPA show you why the West Coast is the Best Coast!
Denogginizer - Double IPA
Double IPA, 9.75% ABV - 12oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Brace yourself. Denogginizer is a massive Double IPA that’s sublimely hopped with an over-the-top dosing of dank, sticky, West Coast hops. With just enough malt backbone to keep the big, bold, resinous hop monster in check, be careful, you might lose your head to the Denogginizer.
Hopocalypse Double IPA - Double IPA
Double IPA, 9.3% ABV - 12oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Overwhelm your senses with a devastating quantity of hops, evoking notes of ripe guava, lemon blossom, and caviar lime
Amber - Amber Ale
English-Style Amber Ale, 5.9% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Drake's Amber is a revised recipe of our old bottled classic. We've made subtle changes to the malt bill, and are now using an English Ale yeast to ferment. Expect flavors of toffee, caramel, and nutty undertones. A gentle sweetness from the yeast rounds out the experience.
Black Robusto - Porter
Porter, 5.73% ABV - 16oz --ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Our Black Robusto goes down smoothly with flavors of bittersweet chocolate and slight roast from crystal and chocolate malt. A touch of spicy herbal hop character from Willamette hops balances out the finish. Enjoy a pint with dark, lingering satisfaction
Drakonic - Imperial Stout
Imperial Stout, 8.75% ABV - 12oz --ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Drakonic is smooth and dense with flavors of licorice, coffee, and chocolate. Sip, savor, and give in to its seductive malt embrace.
Dry Stout - Nitro Stout
Irish Dry Stout, 4.8% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Just as the Irish intended, but made right here in the East Bay. Smooth, velvety, and creamy, with hints of chocolate and roast at its edges. Nitrogen replaces Carbon Dioxide in the finishing tank, changing the tactile sensation of this beer's mouthfeel. Easy drinking, and low ABV, making this a beer a classic sessionable option
Knight Rye'der
Hazy IPA, 7.3% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE --A hazy flight into the dangerous world of a beer that does not exist. Knight Rye-der is a pungent IPA utilizing an experimental yeast on a crusade, to champion aromas of lime zest, orange peel as well as flavors of mango, blueberries with a creamy mouth feel. The addition of Rye from Admiral Maltings gives way to a balanced spice quality to the innocent, helpless, the powerless. In a world of flavor deficiency there is… The Knight Rye-der.
BARREL AGED + SOURS
It Lurks, It Waits - Sour Stout
Sour Imperial Stout aged in Zinfandel Barrels, 9.2% ABV - 8oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Resembling a mad scientist experiment, our high gravity Imperial Stout is transformed by wild wine yeast and our house sour culture. Notes of tart raspberry, zinfandel grapes, and dark chocolate are fused together to create a monster of a beer. Drink this one with the lights on!
Death of the Sun - BBA Imperial Stout
Amburana Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout, 14.2% ABV - 8oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE Death of the Sun came the day the world went black. A beast of an Imperial Stout aged for over a year in the cosmic dark of Heaven Hill Bourbon Barrels. Notes of layered malt, dark fruit and chocolate tame its heat. A beer so good you will rejoice in its perpetual darkness
Brette Davis Prickly Pear - Sour Blonde w/Prickly Pear
Sour Blonde, 5.7% ABV - 8oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE --This bright vibrant variant of Brette Davis Eyes spent three years aging in a Puncheon, larger format barrel. Than was conditioned on 168 pounds of Prickley Pear for three months, giving it a Rose/salmon hue. with notes of honeydew/melon, stonefruit, and berries. This beer was naturally carbonated giving it small bubbles on the mouthfeel and palate.
Boats and Bridges - Saison
Saison W/ Apricots, 5.8%, 8oz --ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER PERSON PER ORDER-- This beer is a hommage to rustic breweries on the coast of California. Starting off as a Brett forward saison that has been sleeping in oak for 3 years, blended with a young sour blonde base. The addition of 168 Pounds of Apricots to this single barrel, 48 pounds per keg, brings a bright acidity and fresh stonefruit.
Cult Of The Sun - Yuzu Sour Blonde
Sour Blonde 5.4% ABV - 8oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE --A batch of our Blonde sour ale, fermented in stainless with Brett yeast and Lacto for a month and a half. The batch was then split into Zinfindel barrels and conditioned for a minimum of 8 months. We then blend the beer back into a stainless tank and add Japanese Yuzu lemons and Buddhas Hand Citron and Mandarinquats. The combination is brightly citrus with notes of bitter grapefruit, mandarin orange, and a grassy, herbal flavor, rounded by a subtle brett funk.
Henderlong Fizz - Zin Sour Blonde
Sour Blonde W/Zin Pomace 7.7%% ABV - 8oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Bright and spritzy this beer is as close to bubbly pink wine as it gets. It has a bit more acid than wine but it's balanced and refreshing. Bright and spritzy this beer is as close to bubbly pink wine as it gets. It has a bit more acid than wine but its balanced and refreshing.
Brette Davis Eyes - Sour Blonde Ale
Sour Blonde Ale , 6% ABV - 8oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE --The Flagship of our Mixed Fermentation Sour Program, Brette Davis Eyes is a pale and low ABV American Sour ale that exhibits intense citrus and red wine qualities, with subtle notes of honey, jasmine, and Brett Funk in its aroma.
GUEST BEER
FACTION - ANOMALY
Faction, Milk Stout, 6.5% ABV - 16-- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Pale in Color but meant to smell and taste like a stout. Made with TCHO Cacao nibs, Cafe Santana coffee, star anise & lactose sugar. Served on
BUCKWILD - ALPENGLOW HAZY IPA
Gluten-free Hazy IPA, 6.8% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- An orange hazy hue with supple and easy drinkability. Big Tropical and citrus aromas pack this approachable hazy beer.
ORIGNAL PATTERN - CROSSHATCH KOLSCH
Kolsch 5.0% ABV, 16oz ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Bright, clean, 100% German Ingredients
CIDER
TWO RIVERS POMEGRANATE CIDER
Apple Cider w/Pomegranate, 6.9% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Tart, dry, aromatic
HEMLY CHAI PEAR CIDER
Pear Cider - Hemly Cider, 5% ABV - 12oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Our Fall collaboration with Flatland Brewing. Essentially a Cider Cocktail, perfect for the fall season.
2 Towns - Prickly Pearadise
Prickly pear cider, 5.3% ABV - 12oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Fruity and earthy, a fusion of NW apples & prickly pear cactus fruit to create a vibrant flavor oasis.
WINE
HARKEN CHARDONNAY
Chardonnay, 14.1% ABV - 6oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Harken Chardonnay is 100% barrel fermented to create a rich Chardonnay exhibiting a classic profile of tropical fruit and Bosc pear alongside warm oak aromatics. The luscious palate suggests crème brulée and buttered toast, and finishes with fresh acidity.
TANGENT SAUVIGNON BLANC
Tangent Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5% ABV - 6oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- This sad blanc offers vibrant flavors of zesty citrus, passionfruit and guava backed by bright acidity and chalky minerality. We like to think of it as the stylistic meeting point of Sauvignon Blancs from New Zealand and Sancerre. It’s crisp and fresh yet offers up balanced elegance.
PRATSCH ROSE
Pratsch Rose, 12.5% ABV - 6oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE --
UNDERWOOD PINOT GRIS
Underwood Pinot Gris, 13% ABV - 12oz can ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE
UNDERWOOD ROSE BUBBLES
Underwood Rose Bubbles, 11% ABV - 12oz can ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE
UNDERWOOD SPARKLING
Underwood Sparkling Wine, 11% ABV - 12oz can ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE
UNDERWOOD PINOT NOIR
Underwood Pinot Noir, 13% ABV - 12oz can ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE
VINUM CABERNET
Cabernet Sauvignon, 14.9% ABV - 6oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- This wine is very dark purple, plum color, evidence of the rich concentration of this low yielding vineyard. The deep aromas are sappy and rich with supple cassis and wild huckleberry notes and backed by integrated vanilla, cigar box and elegant and supple oak spices. The palate entry displays well-structured tannins which will allow for extended maturation and cellar aging. The wine finishes complete with balanced acidity over integrated oak and grape tannins and deep fruit notes and flavors
CG DI ARIE ZINFANDEL
CG Di Arie Zinfandel, 14.4% ABV 6oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- This Zinfandel is full of black fruit, oakiness, and a subtle notes of earthy undertones. It finishes with a smoothness and an expansiveness full of a savory flavors
CG DI AIRE RED BLEND
CG Di Arie Red Blend, 14.4% ABV - 6oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- This wine has a ruby color with strong blackberry aromas, which carry to the palate adding hints of chocolate and spice. The finish is long with a firm but delightful grip of tannins.
Corkage Fee
NON-ALCOHOLIC
WATER
HANGER 25 COLA
Alameda Point Craft Soda - 16oz Made with real cane sugar
HANGER 25 DIET COLA
Alameda Point Craft Soda - 16oz Sweetened with Splenda
LOST ISLAND GINGER BEER
Alameda Point Craft Soda - 16oz Made with real cane sugar
KOMBUCHA
Health-Ade-Passion Fruit and Tangerine 12oz
ICED TEA
Numi Iced Tea - 16oz
LEMONADE
NITRO COFFEE
Bona Fide Nitro Coffee - 8oz
HOT TEA
Numi Tea
SODA WATER
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Drake’s Dealership is a full-service restaurant with 32 beers on tap. This classic brick building on Oakland’s historic Broadway Auto Row was once the sales and service department of an old Dodge Dealership. The crown jewel of the beautiful space is a grand open-air beer garden, featuring fire pits and Adirondack seating. Enjoy a wood-fired pizza and sample our fresh beer, brewed in the East Bay.
2325 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612