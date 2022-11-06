Restaurant header imageView gallery

Drake's Dealership

2,872 Reviews

$$

2325 Broadway

Oakland, CA 94612

Order Again

HOUSE BEER

Flyway - Pilsner

Flyway - Pilsner

$8.25

Pilsner, 4.5% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Flyway Pils is a North German style pilsner, which are distinctive in their high hopping rates and clean, dry body. We combine extra premium pale German pilsner malt with the most American ingredient of all, flaked maize, which dries the body out nicely, and we hop it exclusively with a noble-style American hop called Vanguard. The beer displays a nice spiciness with a subtle fruited note, and finishes clean and dry.

Hefe - Hefeweizen

Hefe - Hefeweizen

$8.25

Bavarian Hefeweizen, 4.5% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Like the fog lingering over the bay, our take on the classic wheat beer is unfiltered for a hazy appearance and fluffy mouthfeel. It's a smooth, easy drinker, with notes of fresh banana and clove spice that finishes with a soft, mellow sweetness. Just say: "hay-fuh-vite-sun!"

Oaklanderweisse - Berliner Weisse

$8.25

Berliner Weisse, 4.3% ABV - 12oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Our Berlinerweisse undergoes a kettle souring process, where we have our batch sit in the boil kettle for 48 hours with a souring bacteria. This allows for a short lactic fermentation that develops moderate acidity and sourness. Low ABV is typical to the style, so this is a sour beer for any occasion, and any time of day. Brightly effervescent, with a lemonly sourness, and a dry finish.

Vienna Lager - Vienna Lager

$8.25 Out of stock

Vienna Lager, 5% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE --An easy drinking mild-malty lager brewed with Admiral Maltings pilsner malt, Weyerman Vienna, and Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops. Pairs great with Schwarzenegger movies, yodeling, and wiener schnitzel.

Super Becky - Blonde Ale

Super Becky - Blonde Ale

$8.25

Blonde Ale, 4.5% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Super Becky is a showcase for locally malted barley from Admiral Maltings in Alameda, CA. Their Maiden Voyage malted barley is the only malt in this recipe, and we give it a very gentle hopping. Enjoy delicate honey and biscuit flavors in this easy drinking, basic beer.

La Quack Lemon/Lime - Hard Seltzer

$8.25

Lemon Lime Seltzer, 5.5% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE --

1500 - DH Pale Ale

1500 - DH Pale Ale

$8.25

Pale Ale, 5.5% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Generously dry-hopped with Amarillo and Simcoe for a bright, piney punch, 1500 brings together orange blossom and grapefruit notes with a touch of honey sweetness. We don't like choosing favorites, but 1500 is our perfect everyday hoppy beer.

Kick Back - IPA

Kick Back - IPA

$8.25

IPA, 4.3% ABV - 16 oz. -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Kick Back IPA is the perfect all-occasion, all-day drinking beer. It's loaded with citrus, floral, tropical, and stone fruit flavors.

Cutty - IPA

$8.25

IPA, 7% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE --A light body and a crisp dry finish. Dank, Citrus and Pine

Nick Haze - Hazy IPA

$8.50

Hazy IPA, 7.5% ABV, 16oz --ONE DRINK PER ORDER PER PERSON-- Who is Nick Haze(Hayes)? He's a recent addition to Drake's cellar team that thoroughly enjoys in-your-face juicy IPAs. A huge dry-hop of Citra, Experimental HBC 586, and Idaho #7 really give it that juice punch. Boatloads of mango, passion fruit, and citrus aromas pop, while a pleasant mouthfeel helps this thing go down smoothly. Pairs well with long walks in the cellar, bottle shares, and DBH's Dirty Tots.

Made In The Dro - Hazy IPA

$8.25

Hazy IPA, 7% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- A special brew to celebrate the 150th birthday of our hometown. Pillowy malt carries big hits of grapefruit, lychee, tangerine, guava, and mango with every sip.

Pimp My Rye'd - West Coast IPA

$8.25

Rye West Coast IPA, 7.15% ABV, 16oz --ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER ORDER PER GUEST-- "Yo dawg, I heard you like rye. So we put rye.." Notes of hop bitterness, and silly memes.

Milton The Mallard

$8.25

Hazy IPA, 7% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Milton, our resident hazy IPA connoisseur thinks this is the beer you're looking for. Mellow, opaque, and citrusy. Enjoy this approachable juicy IPA before Milton heaeds south for the winter.

Overalls IPA - West Coast IPA

$8.25

West Coast, 7.3% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- A simple easy crushable West Coast IPA Dry-Hopped with Citra predominantly along with Simcoe, Motueka and Mosaic to help round out the flavors of citrus, sweet fruits, stone fruit.

Best Coast - IPA

Best Coast - IPA

$8.25

West Coast IPA, 7% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- A classic West Coast IPA! Best Coast IPA is a harmonious fusion of resinous pine and orange peel cascading over a backdrop of lightly toasted caramel and brisk bitterness. Revel in the bright aromatics and let Drake's Best Coast IPA show you why the West Coast is the Best Coast!

Denogginizer - Double IPA

Denogginizer - Double IPA

$8.25

Double IPA, 9.75% ABV - 12oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Brace yourself. Denogginizer is a massive Double IPA that's sublimely hopped with an over-the-top dosing of dank, sticky, West Coast hops. With just enough malt backbone to keep the big, bold, resinous hop monster in check, be careful, you might lose your head to the Denogginizer.

Hopocalypse Double IPA - Double IPA

Hopocalypse Double IPA - Double IPA

$8.25

Double IPA, 9.3% ABV - 12oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Overwhelm your senses with a devastating quantity of hops, evoking notes of ripe guava, lemon blossom, and caviar lime

Amber - Amber Ale

Amber - Amber Ale

$8.25 Out of stock

English-Style Amber Ale, 5.9% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Drake's Amber is a revised recipe of our old bottled classic. We've made subtle changes to the malt bill, and are now using an English Ale yeast to ferment. Expect flavors of toffee, caramel, and nutty undertones. A gentle sweetness from the yeast rounds out the experience.

Black Robusto - Porter

Black Robusto - Porter

$8.25 Out of stock

Porter, 5.73% ABV - 16oz --ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Our Black Robusto goes down smoothly with flavors of bittersweet chocolate and slight roast from crystal and chocolate malt. A touch of spicy herbal hop character from Willamette hops balances out the finish. Enjoy a pint with dark, lingering satisfaction

Drakonic - Imperial Stout

Drakonic - Imperial Stout

$8.25 Out of stock

Imperial Stout, 8.75% ABV - 12oz --ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Drakonic is smooth and dense with flavors of licorice, coffee, and chocolate. Sip, savor, and give in to its seductive malt embrace.

Dry Stout - Nitro Stout

Dry Stout - Nitro Stout

$8.25

Irish Dry Stout, 4.8% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Just as the Irish intended, but made right here in the East Bay. Smooth, velvety, and creamy, with hints of chocolate and roast at its edges. Nitrogen replaces Carbon Dioxide in the finishing tank, changing the tactile sensation of this beer's mouthfeel. Easy drinking, and low ABV, making this a beer a classic sessionable option

Knight Rye'der

$8.50

Hazy IPA, 7.3% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE --A hazy flight into the dangerous world of a beer that does not exist. Knight Rye-der is a pungent IPA utilizing an experimental yeast on a crusade, to champion aromas of lime zest, orange peel as well as flavors of mango, blueberries with a creamy mouth feel. The addition of Rye from Admiral Maltings gives way to a balanced spice quality to the innocent, helpless, the powerless. In a world of flavor deficiency there is… The Knight Rye-der.

BARREL AGED + SOURS

It Lurks, It Waits - Sour Stout

It Lurks, It Waits - Sour Stout

$8.50

Sour Imperial Stout aged in Zinfandel Barrels, 9.2% ABV - 8oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Resembling a mad scientist experiment, our high gravity Imperial Stout is transformed by wild wine yeast and our house sour culture. Notes of tart raspberry, zinfandel grapes, and dark chocolate are fused together to create a monster of a beer. Drink this one with the lights on!

Death of the Sun - BBA Imperial Stout

Death of the Sun - BBA Imperial Stout

$8.50

Amburana Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout, 14.2% ABV - 8oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE Death of the Sun came the day the world went black. A beast of an Imperial Stout aged for over a year in the cosmic dark of Heaven Hill Bourbon Barrels. Notes of layered malt, dark fruit and chocolate tame its heat. A beer so good you will rejoice in its perpetual darkness

Brette Davis Prickly Pear - Sour Blonde w/Prickly Pear

$8.50 Out of stock

Sour Blonde, 5.7% ABV - 8oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE --This bright vibrant variant of Brette Davis Eyes spent three years aging in a Puncheon, larger format barrel. Than was conditioned on 168 pounds of Prickley Pear for three months, giving it a Rose/salmon hue. with notes of honeydew/melon, stonefruit, and berries. This beer was naturally carbonated giving it small bubbles on the mouthfeel and palate.

Boats and Bridges - Saison

$8.50

Saison W/ Apricots, 5.8%, 8

Cult Of The Sun - Yuzu Sour Blonde

$8.50Out of stock

Sour Blonde 5.4% ABV - 8oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE --A batch of our Blonde sour ale, fermented in stainless with Brett yeast and Lacto for a month and a half. The batch was then split into Zinfindel barrels and conditioned for a minimum of 8 months. We then blend the beer back into a stainless tank and add Japanese Yuzu lemons and Buddhas Hand Citron and Mandarinquats. The combination is brightly citrus with notes of bitter grapefruit, mandarin orange, and a grassy, herbal flavor, rounded by a subtle brett funk.

Henderlong Fizz - Zin Sour Blonde

$8.50

Sour Blonde W/Zin Pomace 7.7%% ABV - 8oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Bright and spritzy this beer is as close to bubbly pink wine as it gets. It has a bit more acid than wine but it's balanced and refreshing. Bright and spritzy this beer is as close to bubbly pink wine as it gets. It has a bit more acid than wine but its balanced and refreshing.

Brette Davis Eyes - Sour Blonde Ale

$8.50Out of stock

Sour Blonde Ale , 6% ABV - 8oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE --The Flagship of our Mixed Fermentation Sour Program, Brette Davis Eyes is a pale and low ABV American Sour ale that exhibits intense citrus and red wine qualities, with subtle notes of honey, jasmine, and Brett Funk in its aroma.

GUEST BEER

FACTION - ANOMALY

$8.50

Faction, Milk Stout, 6.5% ABV - 16-- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Pale in Color but meant to smell and taste like a stout. Made with TCHO Cacao nibs, Cafe Santana coffee, star anise & lactose sugar. Served on

BUCKWILD - ALPENGLOW HAZY IPA

$8.50

Gluten-free Hazy IPA, 6.8% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- An orange hazy hue with supple and easy drinkability. Big Tropical and citrus aromas pack this approachable hazy beer.

ORIGNAL PATTERN - CROSSHATCH KOLSCH

$8.50

Kolsch 5.0% ABV, 16oz ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Bright, clean, 100% German Ingredients

CIDER

TWO RIVERS POMEGRANATE CIDER

$8.50

Apple Cider w/Pomegranate, 6.9% ABV - 16oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Tart, dry, aromatic

HEMLY CHAI PEAR CIDER

$8.50

Pear Cider - Hemly Cider, 5% ABV - 12oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Our Fall collaboration with Flatland Brewing. Essentially a Cider Cocktail, perfect for the fall season.

2 Towns - Prickly Pearadise

$8.50

Prickly pear cider, 5.3% ABV - 12oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Fruity and earthy, a fusion of NW apples & prickly pear cactus fruit to create a vibrant flavor oasis.

WINE

HARKEN CHARDONNAY

$9.50

Chardonnay, 14.1% ABV - 6oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- Harken Chardonnay is 100% barrel fermented to create a rich Chardonnay exhibiting a classic profile of tropical fruit and Bosc pear alongside warm oak aromatics. The luscious palate suggests crème brulée and buttered toast, and finishes with fresh acidity.

TANGENT SAUVIGNON BLANC

TANGENT SAUVIGNON BLANC

$9.50

Tangent Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5% ABV - 6oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- This sad blanc offers vibrant flavors of zesty citrus, passionfruit and guava backed by bright acidity and chalky minerality. We like to think of it as the stylistic meeting point of Sauvignon Blancs from New Zealand and Sancerre. It’s crisp and fresh yet offers up balanced elegance.

PRATSCH ROSE

$9.50

Pratsch Rose, 12.5% ABV - 6oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE --

UNDERWOOD PINOT GRIS

UNDERWOOD PINOT GRIS

$15.00

Underwood Pinot Gris, 13% ABV - 12oz can ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE

UNDERWOOD ROSE BUBBLES

$12.00

Underwood Rose Bubbles, 11% ABV - 12oz can ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE

UNDERWOOD SPARKLING

UNDERWOOD SPARKLING

$15.00

Underwood Sparkling Wine, 11% ABV - 12oz can ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE

UNDERWOOD PINOT NOIR

$15.00

Underwood Pinot Noir, 13% ABV - 12oz can ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE

VINUM CABERNET

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, 14.9% ABV - 6oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- This wine is very dark purple, plum color, evidence of the rich concentration of this low yielding vineyard. The deep aromas are sappy and rich with supple cassis and wild huckleberry notes and backed by integrated vanilla, cigar box and elegant and supple oak spices. The palate entry displays well-structured tannins which will allow for extended maturation and cellar aging. The wine finishes complete with balanced acidity over integrated oak and grape tannins and deep fruit notes and flavors

CG DI ARIE ZINFANDEL

$12.00

CG Di Arie Zinfandel, 14.4% ABV 6oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- This Zinfandel is full of black fruit, oakiness, and a subtle notes of earthy undertones. It finishes with a smoothness and an expansiveness full of a savory flavors

CG DI AIRE RED BLEND

$10.00

CG Di Arie Red Blend, 14.4% ABV - 6oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- This wine has a ruby color with strong blackberry aromas, which carry to the palate adding hints of chocolate and spice. The finish is long with a firm but delightful grip of tannins.

Corkage Fee

$20.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

WATER

HANGER 25 COLA

$3.00

Alameda Point Craft Soda - 16oz Made with real cane sugar

HANGER 25 DIET COLA

$3.00

Alameda Point Craft Soda - 16oz Sweetened with Splenda

LOST ISLAND GINGER BEER

$3.00

Alameda Point Craft Soda - 16oz Made with real cane sugar

KOMBUCHA

$6.50

Health-Ade-Passion Fruit and Tangerine 12oz

ICED TEA

$4.00

Numi Iced Tea - 16oz

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.50

NITRO COFFEE

$6.50

Bona Fide Nitro Coffee - 8oz

HOT TEA

$3.50

Numi Tea

SODA WATER

ACCESSORIES

Bolt Bottle Opener

Bolt Bottle Opener

$10.00
Flyway Towel

Flyway Towel

$25.00
Drake's Shield Bandana

Drake's Shield Bandana

$5.00
Drake's Picnic Blanket

Drake's Picnic Blanket

$20.00Out of stock
Dog Leash 6'

Dog Leash 6'

$24.00Out of stock
Drake's Flyer

Drake's Flyer

$5.00Out of stock
CAN CHAPSTICK

CAN CHAPSTICK

$3.00Out of stock
Flyway Enamel Pin

Flyway Enamel Pin

$5.00Out of stock
Popsicle Shield Enamel Pin

Popsicle Shield Enamel Pin

$5.00Out of stock
Duck Hunt Socks

Duck Hunt Socks

$14.00Out of stock

Drake's Enamel Steel Tacker - Shield

$24.00

HEAD WARE

Grey 5 Panel Hat

Grey 5 Panel Hat

$18.00Out of stock
Shield Beanie - Black

Shield Beanie - Black

$15.00
Shield Beanie - Blue

Shield Beanie - Blue

$15.00
Shield Trucker Hat-Blue

Shield Trucker Hat-Blue

$15.00Out of stock

Face Mask

$10.00Out of stock

Shield Dad Hat

$18.00

APPAREL

NAVY WORK SHIRT w/Red Print (Men's)

NAVY WORK SHIRT w/Red Print (Men's)

$45.00Out of stock
UNISEX BEERS,BEERS,BEERS TEE

UNISEX BEERS,BEERS,BEERS TEE

$15.00Out of stock

UNISEX VOID TEE

$15.00Out of stock
Duck Hunt T-Shirt

Duck Hunt T-Shirt

$22.00
DENOG T-Shirt

DENOG T-Shirt

$15.00
HOP VICE Shield T-Shirt

HOP VICE Shield T-Shirt

$22.00
Plaid Flannel (Green)

Plaid Flannel (Green)

$55.00Out of stock
Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$40.00
Indie Zip-up Hoodie

Indie Zip-up Hoodie

$45.00Out of stock
BURGUNDY SHIELD TEE

BURGUNDY SHIELD TEE

$22.00

Glassware & Growlers

Growler 64oz

Growler 64oz

$8.00
Barrel Aged 8oz Tulip

Barrel Aged 8oz Tulip

$8.00Out of stock
Gold Shield Glass

Gold Shield Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Drink Different Enamel Mug

$10.00

DSHIP ULTRA LOGO GLASS

$5.00Out of stock

Nonic Pint Glass

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Drake’s Dealership is a full-service restaurant with 32 beers on tap. This classic brick building on Oakland’s historic Broadway Auto Row was once the sales and service department of an old Dodge Dealership. The crown jewel of the beautiful space is a grand open-air beer garden, featuring fire pits and Adirondack seating. Enjoy a wood-fired pizza and sample our fresh beer, brewed in the East Bay.

Website

Location

2325 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612

Directions

Gallery
Drake's Dealership image
Drake's Dealership image
Drake's Dealership image

