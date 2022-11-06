Drake's Dealership

VINUM CABERNET

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, 14.9% ABV - 6oz -- ONE ALCOHOLIC DRINK PER GUEST PER ORDER PLEASE -- This wine is very dark purple, plum color, evidence of the rich concentration of this low yielding vineyard. The deep aromas are sappy and rich with supple cassis and wild huckleberry notes and backed by integrated vanilla, cigar box and elegant and supple oak spices. The palate entry displays well-structured tannins which will allow for extended maturation and cellar aging. The wine finishes complete with balanced acidity over integrated oak and grape tannins and deep fruit notes and flavors