Golden Fleece Billiards
The place to be!
2929 Colby Avenue
Popular Items
Location
2929 Colby Avenue
Everett WA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Sisters Restaurant
The Sisters is a fast casual restaurant that features home cooked meals made to order from scratch. Good *and* good for you!
Botan Ramen n' Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Kate's Greek and American
Breakfast and Lunch all day! Eclectic American and Mediterranean Cuisine.
uu
Welcome to uu!
uu is a place where you get together with your colleagues, friends and family over healthful hearty food that is a marriage of East and West whether it be lunch, dinner or weekend brunch.
uu means slow, leisurely paced, peaceful and unhurried in Korean. So once you step in the place of uu, we would like you to relax, forget about what bothers you for a while and enjoy the moment.
We are very excited to be part of the Everett downtown neighborhood.
We look forward to meeting you soon.