Gott's Roadside

SERVING THE CALIFORNIA ROADSIDE SINCE 1999

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (4075 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$3.99
Fried crisp & lightly salted.
Garlic Fries$4.49
Tossed in garlic butter & parsley.
Fried Brussels Sprouts$6.99
With lime & charred jalapeño mayo.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
Chili spice-dusted & served with house-made ranch.
Onion Rings$4.49
Thick & beer-battered. Lightly salted.
Cheeseburger$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Chicken, buttermilk-dipped, breaded, & fried crisp. Served with fries & a side of ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street

Napa CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
