Grampa's Pizzeria

Unique artisanal thin-crust pizzas, small plates, and desserts made with fresh, local ingredients.

PIZZA

1374 Williamson St • $$

Avg 4.6 (844 reviews)

Popular Items

Basic Pie$11.00
tomato sauce, house blend cheese - start here to build your own pizza with any toppings you'd like!
Barberini$17.00
tomato sauce, ricotta, garlic, Calabrian chiles, arugula, honey
Finocchio$17.00
tomato sauce, house blend cheese, sausage, fennel, Anaheim chiles
Jabroni$14.00
pesto & tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, basil
Goomba$17.00
garlic cream sauce, house blend cheese, mushrooms, herbs
3-for-$30$30.00
Choose a small plate or salad, a specialty pizza and a dessert.
Market Salad$8.00
mixed greens, herb vinaigrette, apricot, pickle, radish and seeds
Beet Salad$9.00
roasted beets, pistachio, truffled chevre, pea shoots
Pepperoni$17.00
tomato sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, Castelvetrano olives, leek
Brassacre$17.00
Brussels sprouts, bacon, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, grana
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Takeout

Location

1374 Williamson St

Madison WI

Sunday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

