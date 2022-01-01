Go
Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe

Closed today

725 Granlibakken Road

Tahoe City, CA 96145

Hours

Popular Items

Personal Pizza$15.00
Loaded with peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella cheese and rich marinara sauce
Vegetarian or pepperoni
Granlibakken House Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, fresh vegetables, toasted walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, olives, croutons and house made balsamic vinaigrette
Lobster Macaroni and Cheese$26.00
Our house-made macaroni and cheese with fresh Maine lobster served with seasonal vegetables
Chicken Schnitzel$26.00
Our chicken is traditionally handed-breaded or gluten-free hand-breaded with lemon caper butter, potato pancakes, apple compote and seasonal vegetables.
On Sundays use promo code SCHNITZEL for half-price.
Blackberry Lavender Cake$10.00
White cake with blackberry lavender filling and white chocolate buttercream
Four-Cheese Macaroni$12.00
Macaroni and cheese in a four-cheese cream sauce, white cheddar, American, parmesan & cream cheese
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Brussels sprouts with olive oil and balsamic reduction and pancetta sprinkled with parmesan cheese
Eggplant Stack (V, Vegan, GF)$25.00
Lightly breaded eggplant layered with fresh tomatoes, hummus. Topped
with house made Pomodoro sauce and shredded Mozzarella. Served with brown rice and seasonal vegetables. Can be made Vegan and Gluten Free
Big "G" Wagyu Burger$21.00
½ pound Wagyu beef patty on a butter toasted bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served with house-made chips and coleslaw. Choice of cheese: American, Cheddar, Swiss or Pepper Jack
Granlibakken Fish & Chips$22.00
A Pub classic: beer-battered cod served with coleslaw, tartar sauce and fries
On Thursdays use promo code CHIPS for half-price fish and chips.
All hours

Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City CA 96145

