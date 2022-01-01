Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bagels

The Dam Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

55 W Lake Blvd

Tahoe City, CA 96145

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

BREAKFAST SANDWICH
BREAKFAST BURRITO
DRIP COFFEE

ESPRESSO, COFFEE, TEA & COCOA

DRIP COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$3.50+

Our coffees are fresh-roasted locally just for The Dam Cafe, then freshly-ground and brewed with a proprietary formula... that's why it's so dam good! WE OFFER 2 SIZES AND YOU CAN JUST FILL YOUR CUP WITH YOUR CHOICE OF LOCALLY ROASTED COFFEE WHEN YOU GET HERE!

LATTE

LATTE

$5.25+

Delicious espresso freshly ground & pressed, artfully poured over your choice of steamed milk. (whole, nonfat, 1/2n1/2, almond, or oat milk)

VANILLA LATTE

VANILLA LATTE

$5.75+

Delicious espresso freshly ground & pressed with our creamy vanilla artfully poured over your choice of steamed milk. (whole, nonfat, 1/2n1/2, almond, or oat milk)

CARAMEL LATTE

CARAMEL LATTE

$5.75+

Delicious espresso freshly ground & pressed with our creamy caramel artfully poured over your choice of steamed milk. (whole, nonfat, 1/2n1/2, almond, or oat milk)

CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$5.75+

Delicious espresso freshly ground & hand-pressed, artfully poured over steamed, extra foamy nonfat milk.

MOCHA

MOCHA

$5.75+

Delicious espresso freshly ground & hand-pressed, artfully poured over your choice of steamed milk - with just the right amount of chocolate added.

WHITE MOCHA

WHITE MOCHA

$5.75+

Delicious espresso freshly ground & hand-pressed, artfully poured over your choice of steamed milk - with just the right amount of white chocolate added.

DIRTY CHAI TEA LATTE

DIRTY CHAI TEA LATTE

$5.75+

Delicious espresso freshly ground & pressed with our creamy chai tea artfully poured over your choice of steamed milk. (whole, nonfat, 1/2n1/2, almond, or oat milk)

CHAI LATTE

CHAI LATTE

$5.25+

Choose one of our delicious CHAI flavors: Tiger Spice, Vanilla, Green Tea, DECAF, or Sugar Free... lovingly mixed with your choice of steamed milk.

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$4.75+

Single or Double shot of illy espresso combined with steaming hot water. Ultra smooth and delicious.

SHOT IN THE DARK

SHOT IN THE DARK

$4.25+

Delicious espresso freshly ground & pressed artfully poured over fresh hot coffee of your choice.

SHOTS OF ESPRESSO

SHOTS OF ESPRESSO

$3.25+

The perfect shot everytime! Our medium roast Espresso has a rich and creamy bottom note...Roasted especially for The Dam Cafe!

NUMI HOT TEA

NUMI HOT TEA

$3.35+

NUMI TEAS AVAILABLE AT THE REGISTER: CHAMOMILE LEMON CHINESE BREAKFAST ORANGE SPICE MOROCCON MINT JASMINE GREEN TOASTED RICE MATTE LEMON BREAKFAST BLEND GOLDEN CHAI AGED EARL GREY GUNPOWDER GREEN

CAFE AU LAIT

CAFE AU LAIT

$4.50+

Our signature freshly-brewed coffee with your choice of steamed milk. (whole, nonfat, 1/2&1/2, almond or oat milk)

HOT COCOA

HOT COCOA

$4.50+

Delightfully smooth... a fine balance of quality chocolate and hand frothed milk heated to your desired temp. (Add real whipped cream!)

FLAVORED STEAMER

FLAVORED STEAMER

$4.50+

Steamed milk of your choice, lovingly combined with one of our delicious flavored syrups, or select from many more flavoring options.

ICED ESPRESSO-COFFEE-TEA-LEMONADE

ICED COFFEE 16oz

ICED COFFEE 16oz

$4.50

Freshly roasted, brewed and refrigerated, then poured over ice. Robust & Delicious.

ICED ESPRESSO

ICED ESPRESSO

$3.50+

Choose how many shots you'd like... Illy espresso is known as the finest espresso brand on Earth. Hand pressed, chilled and poured over ice.

ICED LATTE 16oz

ICED LATTE 16oz

$7.50

Delicious espresso freshly ground, hand-pressed then chilled, combined with your choice of milk, then poured over ice. (whole, nonfat, 1/2n1/2, almond, or oat milk)

ICED VANILLA LATTE 16oz

ICED VANILLA LATTE 16oz

$7.95

Delicious espresso freshly ground, hand-pressed then chilled, combined with your choice of milk, then poured over ice. (whole, nonfat, 1/2n1/2, almond, or oat milk)

ICED MOCHA 16oz

ICED MOCHA 16oz

$7.95

Delicious espresso freshly ground, hand-pressed & chilled... combined w/ chocolate syrup, your choice of milk, and poured over ice. (whole, nonfat, 1/2n1/2, almond, or oat milk) Add real whipped cream!

ICED WHITE MOCHA 16oz

ICED WHITE MOCHA 16oz

$7.75

Delicious espresso freshly ground, hand-pressed & chilled... combined w/ white chocolate syrup, your choice of milk, and poured over ice. (whole, nonfat, 1/2n1/2, almond, or oat milk) Add real whipped cream!

ICED CARAMEL LATTE

ICED CARAMEL LATTE

$7.95
ICED CHAI LATTE 16oz

ICED CHAI LATTE 16oz

$7.75

Choose one of our delicious CHAI flavors: Tiger Spice, Vanilla, Green Tea, DECAF, or Sugar Free... lovingly mixed with your choice milk, then poured over ice.

ICED DIRTY CHAI LATTE DOUBLE SHOT 16OZ

ICED DIRTY CHAI LATTE DOUBLE SHOT 16OZ

$7.75

Choose one of our delicious CHAI flavors: Tiger Spice, Vanilla, Green Tea, DECAF, or Sugar Free... lovingly mixed with your choice milk, then poured over ice.

ICED AMERICANO TRIPLE SHOT 16OZ

ICED AMERICANO TRIPLE SHOT 16OZ

$5.95

Single or Double shot of Illy espresso combined with water and poured over ice. Ultra smooth and delicious.

ICED WATERMELON CUCUMBER MINT CAFEINATED REFRESHER

ICED WATERMELON CUCUMBER MINT CAFEINATED REFRESHER

$5.95

A refreshing summer beverage made with watermelon, cucumber and a dash of mint. Enjoy a little kick in your day with this lightly caffeinated drink. Made with green coffee extract~a wonderful and natural source of caffeine!

ICED TEA 16oz

ICED TEA 16oz

$5.50

Artisan cold-brewed black tea... poured over a full cup of ice; perfectly chilled & delicious.

ICED LEMONADE 16oz

ICED LEMONADE 16oz

$5.50

Deliciously refreshing, old-fashioned style lemonade... hand-made, served in 16oz cup & filled to the brim with ice.

ICED ARNOLD PALMER 16oz

ICED ARNOLD PALMER 16oz

$5.50

Freshly made lemonade and iced tea - combined 50/50 - for tasty, uplifting refreshment.

FRESH BAKED COFFEE CAKE MUFFINS

OUR COFFEE CAKE MUFFINS ARE FRESH BAKED EVERY MORNING AT THE DAM CAFE. ENJOY A SWEET MORNING TREAT WITH A SPRINKLE OF CINNAMON AND POWDERED SUGAR SPRINKLED ON TOP.
FRESH BAKED COFFEE CAKE MUFFINS

FRESH BAKED COFFEE CAKE MUFFINS

$5.25

FRESH BAKED BANANA BREAD MUFFINS

TRY OUR NEW BANANA BREAD MUFFINS! WE BAKE THEM FRESH EVERY MORNING. OUR DAM CAFE CLASSIC BANANA BREAD RECIPE. EVERY BITE IS SCRUMPTIOUS!
BANANA BREAD MUFFIN

BANANA BREAD MUFFIN

$5.25

Classically delicious, our home-made recipe features real bananas, a touch of brown sugar and lot's of love.

CINNAMON BUNS

OUR CINNAMON BUNS ARE PERFECT. BAKED FRESH EVERY MORNING. SERVED WITH A CREAMY VANILLA ICING ON TOP!
CINNI-BUNS

CINNI-BUNS

$5.95Out of stock

Cinnamon roll freshly-baked from our ovens, topped with delicious home-made frosting.

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES!

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES!

$3.95

PLAIN BUTTER CROISSANTS

PLAIN BUTTER CROSSAINTS

$4.25

BREAKFAST BURRITOS & SANDOS & BAGELS & GRANOLA

SALMON & CREAM CHEESE BAGEL

SALMON & CREAM CHEESE BAGEL

$14.95

NEW ITEM! TRY OUR SMOKED SALMON AND CREAM CHEESE BAGEL. SERVED OPEN FACE WITH CREAM CHEESE, SMOKED SLAMON, CUCUMBERS, RED ONION AND A SPRINKLE OF DILL, ON A TOASTED PLAIN OR EVERYTHING BAGEL

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$11.75

Fried Egg w/ cheddar cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream on flour tortilla, with your choice of bacon or sausage.

VEGGIE BREAKFAST BURRITO

VEGGIE BREAKFAST BURRITO

$11.75

OUR VEGGIE BURRITO IS SCRUMPTIOUS JUST LIKE IT IS WITH AVOCADO, TOMATOES AND RED ONION, A FRIED EGG, FRESH PICO DE GALLO ~ MELTED CHEDDAR CHEESE AND A NIP OF SOUR CREAM NESTLED INTO A SOFT FLOUR TORTILLA.

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$10.95

Fried Egg w/ melted cheddar cheese over bacon or sausage, served on your choice of toasted bread, bagel or English muffin.

GRANOLA WITH YOGURT AND FRUIT

GRANOLA WITH YOGURT AND FRUIT

$11.95Out of stock

OUR GRANOLA IS A PERFECT BLEND OF OATS AND NUTS AND HONEY. IT IS SCRUMPTIOUS WITH FRESH FRUIT IN EVERY BITE!

HASH BROWNS

HASH BROWNS

$1.50

Breakfast potato patties perfectly crisped on the outside, tasty hot and tender on the inside.

TOASTED BAGEL

TOASTED BAGEL

$5.25

Toasted bagel topped with your choice: cream cheese, real butter, strawberry preserves... we have many options. You'll find what you're looking for, and more!

TOASTED ENGLISH MUFFIN

TOASTED ENGLISH MUFFIN

$4.25

Toasted English muffin with your choice of real butter and/or jam.

TOASTED SLICED BREAD

TOASTED SLICED BREAD

$3.50

Freshly baked, sliced bread... toasted to your liking w/ your favorite topping. (veggie options, too!)

BANANAS

BANANAS

$2.00

Real, whole bananas... ready to peel and eat!

ORDER A SIDE OF

ORDER A SIDE OF

LUNCH BURRITOS, SANDWICHES & SOUP

SALMON & CREAM CHEESE BAGEL

SALMON & CREAM CHEESE BAGEL

$14.95

NEW ITEM! TRY OUR SMOKED SALMON AND CREAM CHEESE BAGEL. SERVED OPEN FACE WITH CREAM CHEESE, SMOKED SLAMON, CUCUMBERS, RED ONION AND A SPRINKLE OF DILL, ON A TOASTED PLAIN OR EVERYTHING BAGEL

DAM BURLY RITO

DAM BURLY RITO

$12.99

Our delicious costa rican style Black Beans & Rice w/ cheddar cheese, avocado, homemade pico de gallo and sour cream, wrapped in a large flour tortilla.

BAC0N BURLY RITO

BAC0N BURLY RITO

$13.99

Our delicious costa rican style Black Beans & Rice w/ Bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, homemade pico de gallo and sour cream, wrapped in a large flour tortilla.

VEGAN RITO

VEGAN RITO

$12.99

Our delicious costa rican style Black Beans & Rice w/ sprouts, avocado, pico de gallo, tomato, onion, and our homemade Goodness Dressing, wrapped in a large flour tortilla.

BLTA

BLTA

$14.95

Crispy Bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, avocado & mayo, served on your choice of freshly baked, toasted bread.

CLASSIC TURKEY

CLASSIC TURKEY

$14.95

Premium sliced turkey breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & cranberry dressing, served on your choice of freshly baked bread.

TASTY TURKEY

TASTY TURKEY

$14.95

Premium sliced turkey breast, melted pepper jack cheese, onion and pesto sauce served on your choice of freshly baked bread.

VEGGIE MEDLEY

VEGGIE MEDLEY

$14.95

A veggie extravaganza on your choice of freshly baked bread covered with Veggie Cream Cheese -or- Hummus... stacked w/ Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Sprouts, sliced Green Pepper, Onion, Carrot, Cucumber and our own Goodness Dressing. Yum!

SMOOTHIES

TROPICAL TAHOE 16OZ

TROPICAL TAHOE 16OZ

$9.75

Real-fruit smoothie... whole banana & apple juice blended with real strawberries, pineapples and just the right amount of ice.

FROOTIE TOOTIE 16OZ

FROOTIE TOOTIE 16OZ

$9.75

Real-fruit smoothie... whole banana & apple juice blended with blueberries, strawberries and just the right amount of ice.

SIERRA GREENS 16 OZ

SIERRA GREENS 16 OZ

$10.95

Real-fruit smoothie... whole banana & your choice of milk or apple juice blended with real strawberries, pineapples, protein powder, spinach and just the right amount of ice.

CHAI SHAKE

CHAI SHAKE

$9.75

Choose from one of our delicious CHAI flavors (Tiger Spice, Vanilla, Green Tea, DECAF, or Sugar Free). Comes with a whole organic banana and your choice of milk; blended with ice.

JUMPIN JAVA

JUMPIN JAVA

$9.95

Our iced-blended caffeine dream... chilled, fresh-pressed Espresso, whole banana, chocolate & vanilla powder, ice, and half and half, blended to perfection and topped with our homemade whipped cream!

GRANOLA BLUEBIRD

GRANOLA BLUEBIRD

$10.95Out of stock

OUR BLUEBIRD SMOOTHIE HIGHLIGHTS OUR HOMEMADE GRANOLA WITH A PERFECT BLEND OF VANILLA YOGURT PROTEIN POWDER, BANANAS ICE AND LOTS OF BLUEBERRIES!

ORANGE SUNRISE

ORANGE SUNRISE

$9.95

START YOUR DAY ON THE SUNNY SIDE OF LIFE WITH THIS CREAMY ORANGE SMOOTHIE!

PARADISE PEACH SMOOTHIE

PARADISE PEACH SMOOTHIE

$9.95

WELCOME TO PARADISE! THIS SMOOTHIE IS THE PERFECT COMPLIMENT TO A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN TAHOE! ENJOY THE PERFECTLY PEACHY FLAVORS OF PEACHES, BANANAS AND STRAWBERRIES, BLENDED WITH VANILLA ICE AND JUICE.

HOMEMADE ICE CREAM

TRY OUR NEW HOMEMADE ICE CREAM! ITS SCRUMPTIOUS AND WE HAVE 3 FAVORITE FLAVORS TO CHOOSE FROM! ADD A CONE FILLED WITH VANILLA FOR 1.00$
SCOOP OF VANILLA

SCOOP OF VANILLA

$3.95

TRY OUR PERFECTLY VANILLA HOMEMADE ICE CREAM!

SCOOP OF CHOC ALMOND

SCOOP OF CHOC ALMOND

$3.95

TRY OUR HOMEMADE CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM! ITS DAM GOOD!

SCOOP OF STRAWBERRY

SCOOP OF STRAWBERRY

$3.95

TRY OUR STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM...ITS HOMEMADE AND TASTES LIKE HEAVEN.

DIRTY CHIPS

BARBEQUE

BARBEQUE

$3.25
JALAPENO

JALAPENO

$3.25
SEA SALT

SEA SALT

$3.25
MAUI ONION

MAUI ONION

$3.25

TAHOE TRAIL BARS

CARAMEL CHOCOLATE CHUNK

CARAMEL CHOCOLATE CHUNK

$3.99
PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE

$3.99

CLIFF TRAIL BAR

CHOCOLATE CHIP CLIFF BAR

CHOCOLATE CHIP CLIFF BAR

$4.50

HIT THE TRAIL WITH A FUN AND TASTY SNACK!

WHITE CHOCOLATE CLIFF BAR

WHITE CHOCOLATE CLIFF BAR

$4.50
PEANUT BUTTER CLIFF BAR

PEANUT BUTTER CLIFF BAR

$4.50

SODA

DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$3.75

Refrigerated DIET Coca Cola in a 12oz can.

COCA COLA

COCA COLA

$3.75

Refrigerated Coca Cola in a 12oz can.

SPRITE

SPRITE

$3.75

Refrigerated Sprite cola in a 12oz can.

JARRITOS SODA

JARRITOS SODA

$3.75

THE YUMMIEST SODA EVER! A PERFECT COMPLIMENT TO OUR BURRITOS!

ORANGE SODA

ORANGE SODA

$3.75
ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$3.75

WATER

1L Crystal Geyser Spring Water

1L Crystal Geyser Spring Water

$3.50

REAL Spring Water. Crystal Geyser is the only major U.S. bottled water captured directly at authentic natural springs.

700ml Crystal Geyser Spring Water

700ml Crystal Geyser Spring Water

$2.50

REAL Spring Water. Crystal Geyser is the only major U.S. bottled water captured directly at authentic natural springs.

TAHOE ARTESIAN WATER

TAHOE ARTESIAN WATER

$2.85Out of stock

FRUIT JUICE

MARTINELLI'S APPLE JUICE

MARTINELLI'S APPLE JUICE

$3.75

Unforgettable taste for unforgettable moments... our favorite apple juice - in a 10oz, apple-shaped glass bottle!

ORCHARD PURE ORANGE JUICE

ORCHARD PURE ORANGE JUICE

$4.25

Great tasting, 100% orange juice from Orchard Pure.

TROPICANA ORANGE JUICE

TROPICANA ORANGE JUICE

$4.50
SUJA GINGER LOVE

SUJA GINGER LOVE

$4.50

PURIFIED WATER LEMON GINGER AND PINEAPPLE....REFRESHING LOVE!

COCONUT WATER

COCONUT WATER

$3.50
COCONUT WATER 1 LTR

COCONUT WATER 1 LTR

$6.75

THIS COCONUT WATER IS SO REFRESHING AND DELICIOUS!

ENERGY DRINKS

RED BULL

RED BULL

$4.00
GATORADE

GATORADE

$3.75

CARBONATED WATER

LACROIX PLAIN

LACROIX PLAIN

$2.75

Pure-ly Perfect! Classic, unflavored sparkling water... crisp, clean and thirst-quenching.

LACROIX LIME

LACROIX LIME

$2.75
LACROIX LEMON

LACROIX LEMON

$2.75
LACROIX PAMPLEMOUSSE

LACROIX PAMPLEMOUSSE

$2.75

KOMBUCHA

PINK LADY APPLE

PINK LADY APPLE

$5.75Out of stock
BERRY LEMONADE

BERRY LEMONADE

$5.75Out of stock
PASSION FRUIT TANGERINE

PASSION FRUIT TANGERINE

$5.75Out of stock
SYNERGY KOMBUCHA GINGERADE

SYNERGY KOMBUCHA GINGERADE

$6.75

Supremely fresh and nutritious, GT's Synergy Gingerade Organic Raw Kombucha is made using diverse nutrients from nature to promote overall health. Carefully handcrafted and naturally rich with living probiotics, active enzymes, organic acids, aminos, and polyphenols, this 100% organic kombucha is fermented for 30 days in small, 5-gallon batches before being bottled unfiltered. This gluten-free kombucha has a bold, fresh-pressed ginger flavor and a bright, crisp bite. Offering an elegant, natural effervescence, every bottle of this ginger kombucha boasts 9 billion living probiotics to support gut health, aid digestion, and strengthen immune function. GT's Kombucha is fermented to perfection and bubbling with benefits; it's purity you can trust with potency you can feel – and flavor you will love!

KIDS MENU

PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY

PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY

$9.95

Your choice of freshly baked bread with our Organic peanut butter and jelly, spread lovingly, generously - yet neatly, in between.

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.95

Delicious, melted cheddar cheese on your choice of freshly-baked bread toasted to perfection.

KIDS BURRITO

KIDS BURRITO

$12.95

Costa rican style black beans & rice burrito with cheddar cheese and flour tortilla, sized for smaller tummies.

LOGO CUPS

LOVE 'Golden Bean' Tumbler (Insulated/SS/20oz/White)

LOVE 'Golden Bean' Tumbler (Insulated/SS/20oz/White)

$5.95

Great Quality! DamCafe 'LOVE' Beans 20oz Insulated Stainless Steel Hot/Cold Tumbler keeps it hot - or cold! See what you're drinking through clear, pressure-sealed, easy-sip lid. Glossy WHITE mug; artwork features 'LOVE' spelled-out w/ coffee beans; includes Dam Cafe logo & 'Tahoe City, California'. Fits standard sized cup holders!

DAM CAFE 'Golden Bean' Tumbler (Insulated/SS/20oz/White)

DAM CAFE 'Golden Bean' Tumbler (Insulated/SS/20oz/White)

$5.95

The BEST DAM MUG around! Our 'DAM CAFE' BEANS Tumbler holds 20oz hot - or cold! Insulated Stainless Steel construction w/ clear, pressure-sealed, easy-sip lid. Glossy WHITE mug; artwork featuring 'DAM CAFE' spelled-out w/ coffee beans; and 'Tahoe City, California'. Fits standard sized cup holders!

LOVE 'East Shore Tahoe' Tumbler (Insulated/SS/20oz/White)

LOVE 'East Shore Tahoe' Tumbler (Insulated/SS/20oz/White)

$5.95

For TAHOE LOVERS... our 'LOVE' TAHOE Tumbler holds 20oz hot - or cold! Insulated Stainless Steel construction w/ clear, pressure-sealed, easy-sip lid. Glossy WHITE mug; artwork featuring 'LOVE' spelled-out w/ gorgeous Lake Tahoe shoreline image; includes Dam Cafe logo & 'Tahoe City, California'. Fits standard size cup holders!

LAKE TAHOE 'Red Twilight' Tumbler (Insulated/SS/20oz/White)

LAKE TAHOE 'Red Twilight' Tumbler (Insulated/SS/20oz/White)

$5.95

Great Quality! LAKE TAHOE 'Red Twilight' 20oz Insulated Stainless Steel Hot/Cold Tumbler keeps it hot - or cold! See what you're drinking through clear, pressure-sealed, easy-sip lid. Glossy WHITE mug; artwork features 'LAKE TAHOE' spelled-out w/ red twilight high res photo; includes Dam Cafe logo & 'Tahoe City, California'. Fits standard sized cup holders!

LAKE TAHOE 'East Shore' Tumbler (Insulated/SS/20oz/White)

LAKE TAHOE 'East Shore' Tumbler (Insulated/SS/20oz/White)

$5.95

Great Quality! LAKE TAHOE 'East Shore' 20oz Insulated Stainless Steel Hot/Cold Tumbler keeps it hot - or cold! See what you're drinking through clear, pressure-sealed, easy-sip lid. Glossy WHITE mug; artwork features 'LAKE TAHOE' spelled-out w/ Tahoe east shore high res photo; includes Dam Cafe logo & 'Tahoe City, California'. Fits standard sized cup holders!

DAM CAFE 'Red Twilight' Tumbler (Insulated/SS/20oz/White)

DAM CAFE 'Red Twilight' Tumbler (Insulated/SS/20oz/White)

$5.95

The BEST DAM MUG around! Our 'DAM CAFE' red twilight Tumbler holds 20oz hot - or cold! Insulated Stainless Steel construction w/ clear, pressure-sealed, easy-sip lid. Glossy WHITE mug; artwork featuring 'DAM CAFE' spelled-out w/ red twilight high res photo; and 'Tahoe City, California'. Fits standard sized cup holders!

LOGO BALL CAPS

Dam Cafe logo White Hat w/ Star design

Dam Cafe logo White Hat w/ Star design

$7.99

Quality Hit Wear WHITE hat, 100% cotton cap w/ adjustable strap featuring the Dam Cafe logo, star and Tahoe City, CA.

Dam Cafe logo RED Hat w/ Dam! design

Dam Cafe logo RED Hat w/ Dam! design

$7.99

Quality Hit Wear embroidered, red-washed cap w/ adjustable strap, featuring our Dam! design and Tahoe City.

Dam Cafe logo RED Hat w/ Fish/Heart design

Dam Cafe logo RED Hat w/ Fish/Heart design

$7.99

Quality Hit Wear embroidered, red-washed cap w/ adjustable strap, featuring our 'Dam Fish in a Big Heart' design and Tahoe City, California.

Dam Cafe logo Tan Hat w/ Star design

Dam Cafe logo Tan Hat w/ Star design

$7.99

Quality Hit Wear TAN hat, 100% pure poly cap w/ adjustable strap featuring the Dam Cafe logo, star and Tahoe City, CA.

LOGO SUNGLASSES

DamCafe PINK Sunglasses (UV Protection)

DamCafe PINK Sunglasses (UV Protection)

$4.95

Stylish UV protection for Tahoe adventurists and fashionista's alike! These cute TRANSLUCENT PINK sunglasses have a Dam Cafe logo on their left arm - so represent with pride!

DamCafe CLEAR Sunglasses (UV Protection)

DamCafe CLEAR Sunglasses (UV Protection)

$4.95

Stylish UV protection for Tahoe adventurists and fashionista's alike! These TRANSLUCENT CLEAR sunglasses have a Dam Cafe logo on their left arm - so represent with pride!

DamCafe WHITE Foldable Sunglasses (UV Protection)

DamCafe WHITE Foldable Sunglasses (UV Protection)

$4.95

Stylish UV protection for Tahoe adventurists and fashionista's alike - with a special feature: They're FOLDABLE! for compact convenience and secure travel. These fashionable WHITE sunglasses have a Dam Cafe logo on their left arm - so represent with pride!

DamCafe LIME GREEN Sunglasses (UV Protection)

DamCafe LIME GREEN Sunglasses (UV Protection)

$4.95

Stylish UV protection for Tahoe adventurists and fashionista's alike! These fashionable TRANSLUCENT LIME GREEN sunglasses have a Dam Cafe logo on their left arm - so represent with pride!

DamCafe BLACK Sunglasses (UV 400 Protection)

DamCafe BLACK Sunglasses (UV 400 Protection)

$4.95

Stylish UV protection for Tahoe adventurists and fashionista's alike! These fashionable, MALIBU MACKIN' BLACK sunglasses have a 3-color Dam Cafe logo on their right arm - so represent with pride!

LOGO SPF 30

SUNBLOCK Dam! Sun-Stick spf30

SUNBLOCK Dam! Sun-Stick spf30

$1.00

Quality broad spectrum SPF30 sunblock - with Dam! cafe design. Full protection for demanding adventures!

LOGO TSHIRTS

DamCafe T-shirt Heart Red

DamCafe T-shirt Heart Red

$14.95

DamCafe White Heart w/ Sparkle Black Logo on red District brand Tee... comfort and quality fashion wear, printed right here in Tahoe City.

DamCafe T-shirt Heart White

DamCafe T-shirt Heart White

$14.95

DamCafe Red Heart w/ Black Logo on white District brand Tee... comfort and quality fashion wear, printed right here in Tahoe City, CA.

DamCafe T-shirt Rising Star Green

DamCafe T-shirt Rising Star Green

$14.95

Ultra comfort Canvas brand T-shirt w/ Dam Cafe Rising Star logo and Tahoe City, CA.

DamCafe T-shirt Pink Heart Black

DamCafe T-shirt Pink Heart Black

$14.95

DamCafe Pink Heart on black USA Strong brand Tee... comfort and quality fashion wear, printed right here in Tahoe City.

LOGO DAM BEAR

Plush Brown BEAR w/ DamCafe shirt! (Gold Shirt)

Plush Brown BEAR w/ DamCafe shirt! (Gold Shirt)

$5.00

Adorable, cuddly 'Big Paw' plush brown stuffed-animal BEAR, w/ the cutest little Dam Cafe logo gold T-shirt!

Plush White BEAR w/ DamCafe shirt! (PINK Shirt)

Plush White BEAR w/ DamCafe shirt! (PINK Shirt)

$5.00

Adorable, cuddly 'Big Paw' plush white stuffed-animal BEAR, w/ the cutest little Dam Cafe logo pink T-shirt!

Plush White BEAR w/ DamCafe shirt! (Black Shirt)

Plush White BEAR w/ DamCafe shirt! (Black Shirt)

$5.00

Adorable, cuddly 'Big Paw' plush white stuffed-animal BEAR, w/ the cutest little Dam Cafe logo black T-shirt!

LOGO PINS & MAGNETS & KEYCHAINS

DAM HEART PIN

DAM HEART PIN

$4.95

High quality fashion pin w/ Dam Cafe logo... stylish and sweet reminder of Tahoe and loving The Dam Cafe, of course!

DAM HEART MAGNET

DAM HEART MAGNET

$4.95

Pink Sparkly Heart fashion lapel pin with shiny gold trim... Dam Cafe style that fits all!

DAM SPARKLY GIRL MAGNET

$4.95

DAM SPARKLY GIRL PIN

$4.95

EMERALD BAY PIN

$1.95

EAGLE ROCK PIN

$1.95

TAHOE CITY DAM PIN

$2.95

COFFEE HEART PIN

$3.95

COFFEE CAPPUCCINO PIN

$3.95

DAM CAFE BOTTLE OPENER KEYCHAIN

$4.95

ELVIS PIN

$9.95

HOLLYWOOOD MOVIE PIN

$9.95

MARTIN LUTHER KING LAPEL PIN

$9.95

MISC ALOAHA LAPEL PIN

$9.95

MARILYN MONROE LAPEL PIN

$9.95

FREDDIE MERCURY LAPEL PIN

$9.95Out of stock
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Welcome to Paradise and The Dam Cafe! We prepare our food with genuine love and respect for life & planet Earth. That’s why you’ll find organic ingredients, delicious food and coffee... and an all-star staff that make it special every time!

Location

55 W Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, CA 96145

Directions

Gallery
The Dam Cafe image
The Dam Cafe image
The Dam Cafe image
The Dam Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mirada - 760 North Lake Blvd #30
orange starNo Reviews
760 North Lake Blvd #30 Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
orange star4.6 • 432
65 West Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Everything Is Rosie
orange starNo Reviews
571 N Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Old Post Office Cafe
orange star4.2 • 1,186
5245 N Lake Blvd Carnelian Bay, CA 96140
View restaurantnext
Wild Cherries Coffee House
orange star4.5 • 1,176
11429 Donner Pass Rd Truckee, CA 96161
View restaurantnext
Sage Leaf
orange starNo Reviews
893 Tahoe Blvd Ste 600 INCLINE VILLAGE, NV 89451
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tahoe City

Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
orange star4.0 • 2,515
780 N Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
orange star4.6 • 432
65 West Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Tahoe Tap Haus
orange star4.2 • 311
475 N Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Sugar Pine Cakery & Cafe - 2923 Lake Forest Rd
orange star4.5 • 156
2923 Lake Forest Rd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tahoe City
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
South Lake Tahoe
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Reno
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Sparks
review star
No reviews yet
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston