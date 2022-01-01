- Home
The Dam Cafe
No reviews yet
55 W Lake Blvd
Tahoe City, CA 96145
Popular Items
ESPRESSO, COFFEE, TEA & COCOA
DRIP COFFEE
Our coffees are fresh-roasted locally just for The Dam Cafe, then freshly-ground and brewed with a proprietary formula... that's why it's so dam good! WE OFFER 2 SIZES AND YOU CAN JUST FILL YOUR CUP WITH YOUR CHOICE OF LOCALLY ROASTED COFFEE WHEN YOU GET HERE!
LATTE
Delicious espresso freshly ground & pressed, artfully poured over your choice of steamed milk. (whole, nonfat, 1/2n1/2, almond, or oat milk)
VANILLA LATTE
Delicious espresso freshly ground & pressed with our creamy vanilla artfully poured over your choice of steamed milk. (whole, nonfat, 1/2n1/2, almond, or oat milk)
CARAMEL LATTE
Delicious espresso freshly ground & pressed with our creamy caramel artfully poured over your choice of steamed milk. (whole, nonfat, 1/2n1/2, almond, or oat milk)
CAPPUCCINO
Delicious espresso freshly ground & hand-pressed, artfully poured over steamed, extra foamy nonfat milk.
MOCHA
Delicious espresso freshly ground & hand-pressed, artfully poured over your choice of steamed milk - with just the right amount of chocolate added.
WHITE MOCHA
Delicious espresso freshly ground & hand-pressed, artfully poured over your choice of steamed milk - with just the right amount of white chocolate added.
DIRTY CHAI TEA LATTE
Delicious espresso freshly ground & pressed with our creamy chai tea artfully poured over your choice of steamed milk. (whole, nonfat, 1/2n1/2, almond, or oat milk)
CHAI LATTE
Choose one of our delicious CHAI flavors: Tiger Spice, Vanilla, Green Tea, DECAF, or Sugar Free... lovingly mixed with your choice of steamed milk.
AMERICANO
Single or Double shot of illy espresso combined with steaming hot water. Ultra smooth and delicious.
SHOT IN THE DARK
Delicious espresso freshly ground & pressed artfully poured over fresh hot coffee of your choice.
SHOTS OF ESPRESSO
The perfect shot everytime! Our medium roast Espresso has a rich and creamy bottom note...Roasted especially for The Dam Cafe!
NUMI HOT TEA
NUMI TEAS AVAILABLE AT THE REGISTER: CHAMOMILE LEMON CHINESE BREAKFAST ORANGE SPICE MOROCCON MINT JASMINE GREEN TOASTED RICE MATTE LEMON BREAKFAST BLEND GOLDEN CHAI AGED EARL GREY GUNPOWDER GREEN
CAFE AU LAIT
Our signature freshly-brewed coffee with your choice of steamed milk. (whole, nonfat, 1/2&1/2, almond or oat milk)
HOT COCOA
Delightfully smooth... a fine balance of quality chocolate and hand frothed milk heated to your desired temp. (Add real whipped cream!)
FLAVORED STEAMER
Steamed milk of your choice, lovingly combined with one of our delicious flavored syrups, or select from many more flavoring options.
ICED ESPRESSO-COFFEE-TEA-LEMONADE
ICED COFFEE 16oz
Freshly roasted, brewed and refrigerated, then poured over ice. Robust & Delicious.
ICED ESPRESSO
Choose how many shots you'd like... Illy espresso is known as the finest espresso brand on Earth. Hand pressed, chilled and poured over ice.
ICED LATTE 16oz
Delicious espresso freshly ground, hand-pressed then chilled, combined with your choice of milk, then poured over ice. (whole, nonfat, 1/2n1/2, almond, or oat milk)
ICED VANILLA LATTE 16oz
Delicious espresso freshly ground, hand-pressed then chilled, combined with your choice of milk, then poured over ice. (whole, nonfat, 1/2n1/2, almond, or oat milk)
ICED MOCHA 16oz
Delicious espresso freshly ground, hand-pressed & chilled... combined w/ chocolate syrup, your choice of milk, and poured over ice. (whole, nonfat, 1/2n1/2, almond, or oat milk) Add real whipped cream!
ICED WHITE MOCHA 16oz
Delicious espresso freshly ground, hand-pressed & chilled... combined w/ white chocolate syrup, your choice of milk, and poured over ice. (whole, nonfat, 1/2n1/2, almond, or oat milk) Add real whipped cream!
ICED CARAMEL LATTE
ICED CHAI LATTE 16oz
Choose one of our delicious CHAI flavors: Tiger Spice, Vanilla, Green Tea, DECAF, or Sugar Free... lovingly mixed with your choice milk, then poured over ice.
ICED DIRTY CHAI LATTE DOUBLE SHOT 16OZ
Choose one of our delicious CHAI flavors: Tiger Spice, Vanilla, Green Tea, DECAF, or Sugar Free... lovingly mixed with your choice milk, then poured over ice.
ICED AMERICANO TRIPLE SHOT 16OZ
Single or Double shot of Illy espresso combined with water and poured over ice. Ultra smooth and delicious.
ICED WATERMELON CUCUMBER MINT CAFEINATED REFRESHER
A refreshing summer beverage made with watermelon, cucumber and a dash of mint. Enjoy a little kick in your day with this lightly caffeinated drink. Made with green coffee extract~a wonderful and natural source of caffeine!
ICED TEA 16oz
Artisan cold-brewed black tea... poured over a full cup of ice; perfectly chilled & delicious.
ICED LEMONADE 16oz
Deliciously refreshing, old-fashioned style lemonade... hand-made, served in 16oz cup & filled to the brim with ice.
ICED ARNOLD PALMER 16oz
Freshly made lemonade and iced tea - combined 50/50 - for tasty, uplifting refreshment.
FRESH BAKED COFFEE CAKE MUFFINS
FRESH BAKED BANANA BREAD MUFFINS
CINNAMON BUNS
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
PLAIN BUTTER CROISSANTS
BREAKFAST BURRITOS & SANDOS & BAGELS & GRANOLA
SALMON & CREAM CHEESE BAGEL
NEW ITEM! TRY OUR SMOKED SALMON AND CREAM CHEESE BAGEL. SERVED OPEN FACE WITH CREAM CHEESE, SMOKED SLAMON, CUCUMBERS, RED ONION AND A SPRINKLE OF DILL, ON A TOASTED PLAIN OR EVERYTHING BAGEL
BREAKFAST BURRITO
Fried Egg w/ cheddar cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream on flour tortilla, with your choice of bacon or sausage.
VEGGIE BREAKFAST BURRITO
OUR VEGGIE BURRITO IS SCRUMPTIOUS JUST LIKE IT IS WITH AVOCADO, TOMATOES AND RED ONION, A FRIED EGG, FRESH PICO DE GALLO ~ MELTED CHEDDAR CHEESE AND A NIP OF SOUR CREAM NESTLED INTO A SOFT FLOUR TORTILLA.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Fried Egg w/ melted cheddar cheese over bacon or sausage, served on your choice of toasted bread, bagel or English muffin.
GRANOLA WITH YOGURT AND FRUIT
OUR GRANOLA IS A PERFECT BLEND OF OATS AND NUTS AND HONEY. IT IS SCRUMPTIOUS WITH FRESH FRUIT IN EVERY BITE!
HASH BROWNS
Breakfast potato patties perfectly crisped on the outside, tasty hot and tender on the inside.
TOASTED BAGEL
Toasted bagel topped with your choice: cream cheese, real butter, strawberry preserves... we have many options. You'll find what you're looking for, and more!
TOASTED ENGLISH MUFFIN
Toasted English muffin with your choice of real butter and/or jam.
TOASTED SLICED BREAD
Freshly baked, sliced bread... toasted to your liking w/ your favorite topping. (veggie options, too!)
BANANAS
Real, whole bananas... ready to peel and eat!
ORDER A SIDE OF
LUNCH BURRITOS, SANDWICHES & SOUP
DAM BURLY RITO
Our delicious costa rican style Black Beans & Rice w/ cheddar cheese, avocado, homemade pico de gallo and sour cream, wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
BAC0N BURLY RITO
Our delicious costa rican style Black Beans & Rice w/ Bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, homemade pico de gallo and sour cream, wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
VEGAN RITO
Our delicious costa rican style Black Beans & Rice w/ sprouts, avocado, pico de gallo, tomato, onion, and our homemade Goodness Dressing, wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
BLTA
Crispy Bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, avocado & mayo, served on your choice of freshly baked, toasted bread.
CLASSIC TURKEY
Premium sliced turkey breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & cranberry dressing, served on your choice of freshly baked bread.
TASTY TURKEY
Premium sliced turkey breast, melted pepper jack cheese, onion and pesto sauce served on your choice of freshly baked bread.
VEGGIE MEDLEY
A veggie extravaganza on your choice of freshly baked bread covered with Veggie Cream Cheese -or- Hummus... stacked w/ Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Sprouts, sliced Green Pepper, Onion, Carrot, Cucumber and our own Goodness Dressing. Yum!
SMOOTHIES
TROPICAL TAHOE 16OZ
Real-fruit smoothie... whole banana & apple juice blended with real strawberries, pineapples and just the right amount of ice.
FROOTIE TOOTIE 16OZ
Real-fruit smoothie... whole banana & apple juice blended with blueberries, strawberries and just the right amount of ice.
SIERRA GREENS 16 OZ
Real-fruit smoothie... whole banana & your choice of milk or apple juice blended with real strawberries, pineapples, protein powder, spinach and just the right amount of ice.
CHAI SHAKE
Choose from one of our delicious CHAI flavors (Tiger Spice, Vanilla, Green Tea, DECAF, or Sugar Free). Comes with a whole organic banana and your choice of milk; blended with ice.
JUMPIN JAVA
Our iced-blended caffeine dream... chilled, fresh-pressed Espresso, whole banana, chocolate & vanilla powder, ice, and half and half, blended to perfection and topped with our homemade whipped cream!
GRANOLA BLUEBIRD
OUR BLUEBIRD SMOOTHIE HIGHLIGHTS OUR HOMEMADE GRANOLA WITH A PERFECT BLEND OF VANILLA YOGURT PROTEIN POWDER, BANANAS ICE AND LOTS OF BLUEBERRIES!
ORANGE SUNRISE
START YOUR DAY ON THE SUNNY SIDE OF LIFE WITH THIS CREAMY ORANGE SMOOTHIE!
PARADISE PEACH SMOOTHIE
WELCOME TO PARADISE! THIS SMOOTHIE IS THE PERFECT COMPLIMENT TO A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN TAHOE! ENJOY THE PERFECTLY PEACHY FLAVORS OF PEACHES, BANANAS AND STRAWBERRIES, BLENDED WITH VANILLA ICE AND JUICE.
HOMEMADE ICE CREAM
SODA
WATER
1L Crystal Geyser Spring Water
REAL Spring Water. Crystal Geyser is the only major U.S. bottled water captured directly at authentic natural springs.
700ml Crystal Geyser Spring Water
REAL Spring Water. Crystal Geyser is the only major U.S. bottled water captured directly at authentic natural springs.
TAHOE ARTESIAN WATER
FRUIT JUICE
MARTINELLI'S APPLE JUICE
Unforgettable taste for unforgettable moments... our favorite apple juice - in a 10oz, apple-shaped glass bottle!
ORCHARD PURE ORANGE JUICE
Great tasting, 100% orange juice from Orchard Pure.
TROPICANA ORANGE JUICE
SUJA GINGER LOVE
PURIFIED WATER LEMON GINGER AND PINEAPPLE....REFRESHING LOVE!
COCONUT WATER
COCONUT WATER 1 LTR
THIS COCONUT WATER IS SO REFRESHING AND DELICIOUS!
ENERGY DRINKS
CARBONATED WATER
KOMBUCHA
PINK LADY APPLE
BERRY LEMONADE
PASSION FRUIT TANGERINE
SYNERGY KOMBUCHA GINGERADE
Supremely fresh and nutritious, GT's Synergy Gingerade Organic Raw Kombucha is made using diverse nutrients from nature to promote overall health. Carefully handcrafted and naturally rich with living probiotics, active enzymes, organic acids, aminos, and polyphenols, this 100% organic kombucha is fermented for 30 days in small, 5-gallon batches before being bottled unfiltered. This gluten-free kombucha has a bold, fresh-pressed ginger flavor and a bright, crisp bite. Offering an elegant, natural effervescence, every bottle of this ginger kombucha boasts 9 billion living probiotics to support gut health, aid digestion, and strengthen immune function. GT's Kombucha is fermented to perfection and bubbling with benefits; it's purity you can trust with potency you can feel – and flavor you will love!
KIDS MENU
PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY
Your choice of freshly baked bread with our Organic peanut butter and jelly, spread lovingly, generously - yet neatly, in between.
GRILLED CHEESE
Delicious, melted cheddar cheese on your choice of freshly-baked bread toasted to perfection.
KIDS BURRITO
Costa rican style black beans & rice burrito with cheddar cheese and flour tortilla, sized for smaller tummies.
LOGO CUPS
LOVE 'Golden Bean' Tumbler (Insulated/SS/20oz/White)
Great Quality! DamCafe 'LOVE' Beans 20oz Insulated Stainless Steel Hot/Cold Tumbler keeps it hot - or cold! See what you're drinking through clear, pressure-sealed, easy-sip lid. Glossy WHITE mug; artwork features 'LOVE' spelled-out w/ coffee beans; includes Dam Cafe logo & 'Tahoe City, California'. Fits standard sized cup holders!
DAM CAFE 'Golden Bean' Tumbler (Insulated/SS/20oz/White)
The BEST DAM MUG around! Our 'DAM CAFE' BEANS Tumbler holds 20oz hot - or cold! Insulated Stainless Steel construction w/ clear, pressure-sealed, easy-sip lid. Glossy WHITE mug; artwork featuring 'DAM CAFE' spelled-out w/ coffee beans; and 'Tahoe City, California'. Fits standard sized cup holders!
LOVE 'East Shore Tahoe' Tumbler (Insulated/SS/20oz/White)
For TAHOE LOVERS... our 'LOVE' TAHOE Tumbler holds 20oz hot - or cold! Insulated Stainless Steel construction w/ clear, pressure-sealed, easy-sip lid. Glossy WHITE mug; artwork featuring 'LOVE' spelled-out w/ gorgeous Lake Tahoe shoreline image; includes Dam Cafe logo & 'Tahoe City, California'. Fits standard size cup holders!
LAKE TAHOE 'Red Twilight' Tumbler (Insulated/SS/20oz/White)
Great Quality! LAKE TAHOE 'Red Twilight' 20oz Insulated Stainless Steel Hot/Cold Tumbler keeps it hot - or cold! See what you're drinking through clear, pressure-sealed, easy-sip lid. Glossy WHITE mug; artwork features 'LAKE TAHOE' spelled-out w/ red twilight high res photo; includes Dam Cafe logo & 'Tahoe City, California'. Fits standard sized cup holders!
LAKE TAHOE 'East Shore' Tumbler (Insulated/SS/20oz/White)
Great Quality! LAKE TAHOE 'East Shore' 20oz Insulated Stainless Steel Hot/Cold Tumbler keeps it hot - or cold! See what you're drinking through clear, pressure-sealed, easy-sip lid. Glossy WHITE mug; artwork features 'LAKE TAHOE' spelled-out w/ Tahoe east shore high res photo; includes Dam Cafe logo & 'Tahoe City, California'. Fits standard sized cup holders!
DAM CAFE 'Red Twilight' Tumbler (Insulated/SS/20oz/White)
The BEST DAM MUG around! Our 'DAM CAFE' red twilight Tumbler holds 20oz hot - or cold! Insulated Stainless Steel construction w/ clear, pressure-sealed, easy-sip lid. Glossy WHITE mug; artwork featuring 'DAM CAFE' spelled-out w/ red twilight high res photo; and 'Tahoe City, California'. Fits standard sized cup holders!
LOGO BALL CAPS
Dam Cafe logo White Hat w/ Star design
Quality Hit Wear WHITE hat, 100% cotton cap w/ adjustable strap featuring the Dam Cafe logo, star and Tahoe City, CA.
Dam Cafe logo RED Hat w/ Dam! design
Quality Hit Wear embroidered, red-washed cap w/ adjustable strap, featuring our Dam! design and Tahoe City.
Dam Cafe logo RED Hat w/ Fish/Heart design
Quality Hit Wear embroidered, red-washed cap w/ adjustable strap, featuring our 'Dam Fish in a Big Heart' design and Tahoe City, California.
Dam Cafe logo Tan Hat w/ Star design
Quality Hit Wear TAN hat, 100% pure poly cap w/ adjustable strap featuring the Dam Cafe logo, star and Tahoe City, CA.
LOGO SUNGLASSES
DamCafe PINK Sunglasses (UV Protection)
Stylish UV protection for Tahoe adventurists and fashionista's alike! These cute TRANSLUCENT PINK sunglasses have a Dam Cafe logo on their left arm - so represent with pride!
DamCafe CLEAR Sunglasses (UV Protection)
Stylish UV protection for Tahoe adventurists and fashionista's alike! These TRANSLUCENT CLEAR sunglasses have a Dam Cafe logo on their left arm - so represent with pride!
DamCafe WHITE Foldable Sunglasses (UV Protection)
Stylish UV protection for Tahoe adventurists and fashionista's alike - with a special feature: They're FOLDABLE! for compact convenience and secure travel. These fashionable WHITE sunglasses have a Dam Cafe logo on their left arm - so represent with pride!
DamCafe LIME GREEN Sunglasses (UV Protection)
Stylish UV protection for Tahoe adventurists and fashionista's alike! These fashionable TRANSLUCENT LIME GREEN sunglasses have a Dam Cafe logo on their left arm - so represent with pride!
DamCafe BLACK Sunglasses (UV 400 Protection)
Stylish UV protection for Tahoe adventurists and fashionista's alike! These fashionable, MALIBU MACKIN' BLACK sunglasses have a 3-color Dam Cafe logo on their right arm - so represent with pride!
LOGO SPF 30
LOGO TSHIRTS
DamCafe T-shirt Heart Red
DamCafe White Heart w/ Sparkle Black Logo on red District brand Tee... comfort and quality fashion wear, printed right here in Tahoe City.
DamCafe T-shirt Heart White
DamCafe Red Heart w/ Black Logo on white District brand Tee... comfort and quality fashion wear, printed right here in Tahoe City, CA.
DamCafe T-shirt Rising Star Green
Ultra comfort Canvas brand T-shirt w/ Dam Cafe Rising Star logo and Tahoe City, CA.
DamCafe T-shirt Pink Heart Black
DamCafe Pink Heart on black USA Strong brand Tee... comfort and quality fashion wear, printed right here in Tahoe City.
LOGO DAM BEAR
Plush Brown BEAR w/ DamCafe shirt! (Gold Shirt)
Adorable, cuddly 'Big Paw' plush brown stuffed-animal BEAR, w/ the cutest little Dam Cafe logo gold T-shirt!
Plush White BEAR w/ DamCafe shirt! (PINK Shirt)
Adorable, cuddly 'Big Paw' plush white stuffed-animal BEAR, w/ the cutest little Dam Cafe logo pink T-shirt!
Plush White BEAR w/ DamCafe shirt! (Black Shirt)
Adorable, cuddly 'Big Paw' plush white stuffed-animal BEAR, w/ the cutest little Dam Cafe logo black T-shirt!
LOGO PINS & MAGNETS & KEYCHAINS
DAM HEART PIN
High quality fashion pin w/ Dam Cafe logo... stylish and sweet reminder of Tahoe and loving The Dam Cafe, of course!
DAM HEART MAGNET
Pink Sparkly Heart fashion lapel pin with shiny gold trim... Dam Cafe style that fits all!
DAM SPARKLY GIRL MAGNET
DAM SPARKLY GIRL PIN
EMERALD BAY PIN
EAGLE ROCK PIN
TAHOE CITY DAM PIN
COFFEE HEART PIN
COFFEE CAPPUCCINO PIN
DAM CAFE BOTTLE OPENER KEYCHAIN
ELVIS PIN
HOLLYWOOOD MOVIE PIN
MARTIN LUTHER KING LAPEL PIN
MISC ALOAHA LAPEL PIN
MARILYN MONROE LAPEL PIN
FREDDIE MERCURY LAPEL PIN
Welcome to Paradise and The Dam Cafe! We prepare our food with genuine love and respect for life & planet Earth. That’s why you’ll find organic ingredients, delicious food and coffee... and an all-star staff that make it special every time!
55 W Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, CA 96145