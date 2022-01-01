Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bratwurst in Green Bay

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve bratwurst

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Holmgren Way

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Bratwurst Mac & Cheese$14.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed in beer cheese sauce, with Maplewood Meats bratwurst, red onions and banana peppers. Topped with shredded cheese, green onions and fried pickles.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Holmgren Way
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Bratwurst Mac & Cheese$14.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed in beer cheese sauce, with Maplewood Meats bratwurst, red onions and banana peppers. Topped with shredded cheese, green onions and fried pickles.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

Browse other tasty dishes in Green Bay

Shrimp Basket

Ravioli

Tamales

Turkey Wraps

Tuna Salad

Chicken Fajitas

Super Burritos

Pies

Map

More near Green Bay to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (609 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston