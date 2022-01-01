Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken nuggets in
Green Bay
/
Green Bay
/
Chicken Nuggets
Green Bay restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
Avg 4.5
(1800 reviews)
Chicken Nuggets
$6.25
Served with Rice & Beans or French Fries.
More about El Sarape West
El Sarape Green Bay
2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay
No reviews yet
Chicken Nuggets
$6.25
Served with rice & beans or French fries
More about El Sarape Green Bay
