Flautas in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve flautas
More about El Sarape West
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Flautas Dinner
|$15.50
(3) Stuffed with chicken or shredded beef rolled with corn tortilla and deep-fried. Topped with sour cream, lettuce or green cabbage, tomatoes, onions and a side of guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
More about El Sarape Green Bay
El Sarape Green Bay
2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay
|Flautas Dinner
|$15.50
(3) Stuffed with chicken or shredded beef rolled with corn tortilla and deep-fried. Topped with sour cream, lettuce or green cabbage, tomatoes, onions and a side of guacamole. Served with rice and beans.