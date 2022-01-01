Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve flautas

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas Dinner$15.50
(3) Stuffed with chicken or shredded beef rolled with corn tortilla and deep-fried. Topped with sour cream, lettuce or green cabbage, tomatoes, onions and a side of guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas Dinner$15.50
(3) Stuffed with chicken or shredded beef rolled with corn tortilla and deep-fried. Topped with sour cream, lettuce or green cabbage, tomatoes, onions and a side of guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
