Spaghetti in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve spaghetti
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico
|Spaghetti
|$7.99
served w/garlic bread
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay
|KID SPAGHETTI
Spaghetti noodles topped with our house marinara served with a warm garlic breadstick.
Gallagher’s Pizza West
2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay
|Spaghetti
|$7.99
served w/garlic bread
|Full Pan Spaghetti
|$52.99