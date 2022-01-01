Lomo in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve lomo
More about El Sarape West
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Order (2) Tacos de Lomo
|$9.00
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top. (ribeye and guacamole)
|Order (3) Tacos de Lomo
|$13.00
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top. (ribeye & guacamole)
|Lomo de Res en salsa de Arbol
|$17.50
Chopped ribeye steak simmered in exotic chile de árbol. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
More about El Sarape Green Bay
El Sarape Green Bay
2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay
|Order (3) Tacos de Lomo
|$13.00
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top.
(ribeye and guacamole)
|Lomo De Res en Chile Arbol
|$18.50
Chopped ribeye steak simmered in exotic chile de arbol sauce Very hot. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|Order (2) Tacos de Lomo
|$9.00
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top (ribeye and guacamole)