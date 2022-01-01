Lomo in Green Bay

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Order (2) Tacos de Lomo$9.00
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top. (ribeye and guacamole)
Order (3) Tacos de Lomo$13.00
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top. (ribeye & guacamole)
Lomo de Res en salsa de Arbol$17.50
Chopped ribeye steak simmered in exotic chile de árbol. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
More about El Sarape West
Item pic

 

El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Order (3) Tacos de Lomo$13.00
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top.
(ribeye and guacamole)
Lomo De Res en Chile Arbol$18.50
Chopped ribeye steak simmered in exotic chile de arbol sauce Very hot. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Order (2) Tacos de Lomo$9.00
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top (ribeye and guacamole)
More about El Sarape Green Bay

