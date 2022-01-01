Buffalo chicken salad in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.49
House greens topped by your choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast strips shaken in your choice of The Bar's famous sauces with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and onions. Served with choice of dressing.
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Crispy boneless buffalo chicken on a bed of fresh romaine and spring greens with red onions, grape tomatoes, celery leaves and blue cheese crumbles served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Anduzzi's Sports Club
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
