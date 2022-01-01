Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Green Bay

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.49
House greens topped by your choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast strips shaken in your choice of The Bar's famous sauces with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and onions. Served with choice of dressing.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Crispy boneless buffalo chicken on a bed of fresh romaine and spring greens with red onions, grape tomatoes, celery leaves and blue cheese crumbles served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Crispy boneless buffalo chicken on a bed of fresh romaine and spring greens with red onions, grape tomatoes, celery leaves and blue cheese crumbles served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Item pic

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Crispy boneless buffalo chicken on a bed of fresh romaine and spring greens with red onions, grape tomatoes, celery leaves and blue cheese crumbles served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club

Browse other tasty dishes in Green Bay

Pies

Buffalo Wings

Garlic Cheese Bread

Cheeseburgers

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Bruschetta

Enchiladas

Chalupas

Map

More near Green Bay to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston